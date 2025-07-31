Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 314 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 314 will be published on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Onazi dominating the field and Isagi already having seen a vision of his team's victory, fans are eager to know what happens next in the manga. Hence, here we have compiled a list of predictions for chapter 314 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw the Nigerian team organizing a quick attack for Onazi. Fortunately, Ikki Niko and Karasu managed to counter it. Soon after, Rin Itoshi placed a shot at Nigeria's goal. However, Onazi blocked it with reach and flexibility. Around the same time, Isagi could be seen using his meta vision to transcend the Nigerian team.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 314 spoilers?

Yoichi Isagi could initiate his attack in chapter 314

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, right after U-20 Japan won possession of the ball, Yo Hiori and Rin Itoshi initiated a quick counterattack that saw Rin Itoshi place a curve shot at the goal. While Onazi managed to block the shot using his jump and flexibility, the ball was seemingly ricocheting to Yoichi Isagi.

With that, fans can either expect Isagi to capitalize on the luck granted to him and try a direct shot or initiate his own attack with other attackers in the team. Considering that Hiori and Rin had already contributed to the attack, the manga could see Isagi combine forces with either Reo Mikage or Hyoma Chigiri.

Nigeria could launch another counterattack

Bello and Bachira as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

While the manga's previous chapter hinted that Yoichi Isagi was going to win the free ball, the upcoming chapter's preview has revealed that the manga will feature a raging battle of attacks. With that, fans can likely expect to witness some back-and-forth of attacks again.

With that, the manga could likely give fans a better look at the Nigerian players and each of their weapons. For now, while the manga has given fans a glimpse at Kuso, Bello, and Oboabona, it has yet to reveal what they are good at and how they complement their star player, Onazi's weapons.

Yoichi Isagi might reveal Nigeria's weakness

Onazi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous manga chapter, while it hadn't even been five minutes since the match between Japan and Nigeria began, Yoichi Isagi revealed that he had already found a solution to defeating them.

For the longest time in the last chapter, it seemed like Nigeria's star player, Onazi, was dominating the field. However, amidst this "domination," Yoichi Isagi seemingly transcended the Nigerian team and witnessed a vision of Japan's victory.

While the manga has yet to reveal what Isagi meant by having seen a vision of their victory, there is a good chance that it could have something to do with Onazi. While Nigeria was playing well, the team's players were overreliant on Onazi. Isagi might likely want to capitalize on this weakness to defeat Nigeria.

