Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11: Lena attains a new form as Argos makes his escape

With the release of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11, the anime finally saw Lena Floria and Dratena Belbury team up to fight the Wicked Dragon. Amidst this, Lena attained a mysterious new form granted to her by the white creature that has followed her since the monsters started attacking.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Lena Floria and Dratena Belbury team up with Flower Hat and Yuan to track down the person responsible for the monster attacks on Athena. While the group identified their enemy, they had to destroy the Fairy Stone. In response, Argos unleashed a Wicked Dragon onto the city.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11: Lena defeats the Wicked Dragon

Dratena Belbury as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11, titled Blessing of the Fairies, opened by showing how the people at the cathedral reacted to the fight against the Wicked Dragon. With the enemy attacks increasing by the minute, they were worried about whether the cathedral would be able to protect them or not.

Ad

Trending

Yuan and Flower Hat were doing their best to take down the smaller monsters, but with Grimo Magia leaving Flower Hat exhausted, they hoped for Lena and Dratena to defeat the Wicked Dragon. While Lena and Dratena were terrified by the Wicked Dragon, they formulated a plan. Dratena would hold the dragon in place for five seconds while Lena would deal a major blow. While Lena's attack worked, Argos's skill allowed him to heal the dragon instantly.

Ad

Lena Floria as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 (Image via Asahi Production)

Right after, Argos used his skill to fuse with the Wicked Dragon. Flower Hat realized that Argos had a possession-type skill and informed Lena and Dratena. Argos did not like this development and attacked Flower Hat and Yuan to push them back to the city of Athena.

Ad

Hence, with Flower Hat and Yuan ejected from the battle, Lena Floria took charge and attacked the monster. While she attacked the monster, the white creature that was following her fused with her, granting her a new fairy form. This form reminded Dratena of the Athena's legend of the Fairy King. When disaster approached the land, the Fairy King granted wings of green silver and swords of purification to his beloved knight.

Ad

Argos as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 (Image via Asahi Production)

Lena used this new form to dominate the fight against the Wicked Dragon and purify it using her newly acquired sword. With that, she finally eliminated the threat and erased all the miasma covering the skies. Unfortunately, just as it seemed like Lena could attain some information from Argos, he fled the scene. As per the anime, he was working with Holy Sister but did not trust her and believed she used him to awaken the Sword Saint.

Ad

Later, Lena realized that the white creature was fighting the Wicked Dragon with her. With that, Lena thanked Dratena for helping her eliminate the threat.

Elsewhere, while Ayla wanted Light to rest, he relentlessly trained to become as strong as Lena. As for Monica Bolst, her father Ivar suggested that she travel with Light to learn more about the sword wielder for whom she was forging the weapon.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback