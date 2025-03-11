My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 is slated to be released on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent channels in Japan, as per the anime's official site and Netflix. Following that, the episode will be digitally distributed on Netflix for international fans, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Miyo Saimori wanted to help her fiance, Kudo, who the Gifted Communion members took away. Interestingly, she found an unfamiliar ally in Kyo, Kiyoka Kudo's Shikigami, who advised her to be careful. Following Kyo's guidance, Miyo went to the Usuba mansion and learned about Naoshi Usui's history from her grandfather, Yoshito.

In addition, Miyo found out that she had to rely on her own feelings to awaken her Dream-Sight powers. During a dream sequence, Miyo met her mother, Sumi, and found the means to awaken her powers. Considering how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 release date and time

Lord Takakura in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

According to the anime's official website and the original release schedule, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 will be released on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST.

However, because of the varying time zones, most international audiences can watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 at different times.

Here are the release dates and timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025 5:30 AM Central Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025 8:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 17, 2025 1:30 PM Central European Time Monday, March 17, 2025 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025 7 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11?

Naoshi Usui, as seen in the past (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 on pertinent networks, such as Tokyo MX, and later on BS11, Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, TV Aichi, and other channels. The episode shall also be distributed on digital platforms, like ABEMA, Lemino, and others.

Aside from these services, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 will be exclusively available on Netflix worldwide. Regrettably, the episode and the series aren't included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 line-up or other similar services.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 10 recap

The episode kicks off with an ominous scene, where an object emerges from a magic circle and forms into a boy. The mysterious boy's eyes and appearance resemble Kiyoka Kudo's childhood. After that scene, the narrative shifts to Takaihito's mansion, where Miyo Saimori opens her eyes.

Yurie asks Miyo whether she's fine. Suddenly, Miyo remembers Kiyoka Kudo's fate and asks Yurie about him with concerned eyes. Just then, Kiyoka's sister, Hazuki, enters the room and hugs Miyo. When Miyo blames herself for Kiyoka's fate, Hazuki tells her not to worry as she has full faith in her little brother.

Meanwhile, Takaihito's trusted advisor, Lord Takakura, feels that Kiyoka Kudo must be at the Imperial Headquarters since the Gifted Communion members have seized control over the HQ and the Garrisons. The episode further reveals that the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit attempted to follow Kiyoka Kudo, but they lost track during a fight against the Gifted Communion members.

Miyo wakes up in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Luckily, the navy was on another assignment, so they weren't attacked. Prince Takaihito summoned them to chase out the intruders at the castle. Takakura assures Miyo that they are doing everything to strengthen security. He also mentions how distressed Takaihito is since Kiyoka is his sworn friend.

Elsewhere, Hojo apologizes to Arata for misjudging his character. He commends him for helping the Gifted Communion to secure Kiyoka Kudo. However, Arata mentions that he has done it to ensure Miyo gets to the top. On the other hand, Miyo Saimori feels she must do something on her own and stop putting anyone in danger anymore.

Hence, she tries to sneak out of the castle. At this moment, the mysterious boy from the opening scene stops Miyo Saimori from leaving the castle. The boy introduces himself as Kiyoka Kudo's Shikigami, Kiyo. Miyo is overwhelmed to find an ally, so she hugs the boy. Kiyo advises Miyo to take cautious steps since the situation is complicated.

Kiyoka's Shikigami (Image via Kinema Citrus)

He also thinks that it's wise for Miyo Saimori to go to the Usuba mansion once. As such, with Lord Takakura's assistance, Miyo and Kiyo reach the Usuba's household. Elsewhere, a Gifted Communion member asks Naoshi Usui what to do with Kiyoka. Naoshi says that he's an integral catalyst to awaken Miyo's Dream-Sight powers.

After that, the narrative shifts the focus to the Usuba mansion, where Miyo asks her grandfather, Yoshito, to guide her regarding her Dream-Sight powers. She mentions that she wants to become strong. However, Yoshito doesn't want Miyo to follow the same path as Arata and Naoshi. In fact, he's deeply distressed by Arata's act of betrayal.

At this moment, Miyo enquires to Yoshito about the Usubas. During their conversation, it is revealed that Naoshi Usui once used his powers to exact revenge against the burglars who killed his parents. As a result, the Usuba family's main branch took in Naoshi and decided to seal his powers.

Naoshi Usui witnesses his parents' death (Image via Kinema Citrus)

However, once Naoshi met Sumi, his personality began to change. The elders believed that Sumi and Naoshi would eventually get engaged and lead the Usuba family in the future. Yet, Mikado's interference sunk the Tsuruki Trading and led the Usuba family into a financial crisis. As such, Sumi's marriage to the Saimoris was the only way to save the family.

However, Naoshi Usui was against it. Having that said, Sumi prioritized saving his family. As a result, the heartbroken Naoshi Usui disappeared one day. After recounting the story, Yoshito hands over a book on the Dream-Sight powers to Miyo. She discovers that she must rely on her own feelings to awaken her powers.

Miyo's vision in dreams (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Later at night, Miyo has another dream about her mother, including her memories. She discovers how her mother wanted to become a Dream-Sight maiden. However, her dream couldn't be fulfilled. After watching the dream, a path opens before Miyo. The path ends with Kiyoka standing under the familiar cherry blossom tree.

Miyo then approaches Kiyoka and hugs him tightly. After regaining consciousness, everything becomes clear to Miyo. The episode ends with Miyo Saimori finally awakening her Dream-Sight ability.

What to expect in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11?

Miyo Saimori, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Given how the latest episode ended, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 will likely showcase Miyo Saimori making her move against the Gifted Communion. However, Miyo's awakening may prompt Naoshi to go after her.

As such, it remains to be seen how the military's defense puts up a fight against the Gifted Communions. Additionally, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 will likely reveal Arata Usuba's true intentions.

