Call of the Night season 2 episode 8: Nazuna makes an offer as tragedy strikes the Meijiro family, and Anko Uguisu is born

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 premiered on August 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode featured the second half of the flashback involving Nazuna and Meijiro. While they weren't able to find evidence of Meijiro's father cheating, they were quite certain, given the situation.

Ad

With everything going on, Meijiro was overwhelmed, and to help her, Nazuna offered to make her into her offspring. While that seemed to go decently well, Meijiro returned home to something else entirely. On one side, her father admitted to the accusations and sought to make amends.

However, the family didn't survive the night. Her father had become a vampire and ended up killing Meijiro's mother, only to be slain by his own daughter. Thus, the new identity of Anko Uguisu was born.

Ad

Trending

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 recap

Nazuna Nanakusa (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Titled "You're the First, Senpai," Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 picked up where the previous episode left off, with Meijiro and Nazuna almost being caught snooping around Meijiro's father's room. When her mother returned home, some quick thinking from Nazuna (hiding in the closet) saved them from trouble.

Ad

Managing to slip out of the house, the two girls chose the cafe opposite Meijiro's father's office as a stakeout. There, upon being asked by Nazuna, Meijiro explained why she felt that cheating in a marriage was bad. That led to Nazuna vehemently proclaiming that they would play detective and find out the truth.

In the next instant, Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 showcased the dark-haired girl's father entering the cafe. With Meijiro hiding under the table, Nazuna kept watch for quite a while before the man left. She attempted to tail the taxi he had hailed but was blown violently back by an odd force when she got close.

Ad

Nazuna turns Meijiro into a vampire (Image via LIDENFILMS)

She hurt herself doing so, leading Meijiro to panic a little and hastily buy first aid. But within a few minutes, the wound had nearly healed itself. This is where Nazuna revealed to Meijiro that she was a vampire. The next morning, the latter returned home to grab her schoolbag, and the pair later met in the literature club room.

Ad

As they sat, it didn't take long for Meijiro to burst into tears at the idea of her father having an extramarital affair. Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 saw Nazuna comfort her and offer to make the girl her offspring. She agreed, and Nazuna bit into her neck, sucking blood to kickstart the transformation.

With that done, the pair walked toward Meijiro's place before Nazuna swooped her up and flew high up, giving her a taste of becoming a vampire. She dropped the girl at her door and promised to return later. Meijiro returned home to an apologetic father, one who was guilty and ready to amend his mistakes.

Ad

Meijiro's father becomes a vampire (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Now wanting to start over, Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 showed Meijiro receiving a cake for her 18th birthday from her parents, the date being October 31st, i.e., Halloween. As mentioned, her father was prepared to start over with a clean slate. He even used the lighter Meijiro had given him for the first time.

Ad

But this moment was interrupted, and he dropped the light as something seemed off about him. When Meijiro picked it up for him, he slashed her across the face, drawing blood. Meijiro's mother intervened, but her father leaned forward and bit into her neck, sucking the blood from her body dry. He had become a vampire.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 8 then saw the man attack his daughter, who struggled against his grip. She managed to fight back and, with no choice, killed him. Nazuna later entered to find Meijiro sitting between the two bodies before leaving. The episode ended in the present - Nazuna and Ko facing Anko.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More