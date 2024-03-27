"Cannot be replicated": Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan fans are still bragging about this legendary day for anime

Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer seems to have been revived by anime fans now that the Winter Anime Season of 2024 is in its last stages. Only a few anime series have a pending climax episode left, and some ended with a bang as this season fulfilled every craving that fans had.

The standout series out of the Winter Anime Season could be Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Apothecary Diaries. It wouldn't be wrong to say that these anime series have raised the standards of animation and direction.

But X user @shabb003 didn't agree with this opinion, claiming what Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer did during their time was something that created a standard for modern anime to follow.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. Reader's discretion is advised.

Fans claim Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer to be still unmatched

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is a drama anime series that aired in the Winter Anime Season of 2024. The series was animated by the studio, Madhouse, which is why it had such aesthetic animation and direction. The series reached its climax with its 28th episode, with no sequel announcement as of yet.

Apothecary Diaries is a drama-mystery anime series that aired in the Winter Anime Season of 2024. The series was animated by studio OLM and TOHO Animation. This anime could be TOHO's first major role in animating a series, which became the reason for its extraordinary visuals and series composition. The series ended with its 24th episode and a sequel announcement.

Eren Yeager as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The X user took to the internet and dived back to early 2022 when two anime series aired their most popular episodes on the same day, which became the talk of the town for more than a week. These were the Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc episode 10 and Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 episode 5 that aired on February 6, 2022.

The Demon Slayer episode featured the one-on-one battle between the Sound Hashira, Uzui Tengen, and one of the Twelve Kizuki, Gyutaro. The episode is still known for its amazing animation and hasn't been topped off by its sequel.

The Attack on Titan episode featured the backstory of Ymir, the first titan of the series, and also the moment of truth when Eren transformed into the Founding Titan. The episode was the dream of every Attack on Titan fan as it showcased the moment that manga readers were dying to see. To no one's surprise, MAPPA studio delivered the best.

The X user's point of mentioning these two was that while new anime series could create trends that might seem brand new, but there are series that created the same trends years ago.

More fan reactions

As always, the anime fandom reacted differently to the opinion of the X user. While some fans agreed with the X user's opinion, some disagreed in their own ways. Some users even debated about which episode had been better: Attack on Titan or Demon Slayer.

"AOT had the better episode but this demon slayer fight had THAT energy, went from a decent fight in the manga to one of the best in recent years"

Eren Yeager as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

A fan shared an interesting opinion declaring the Attack on Titan episode better than Demon Slayer, but he could be referring to this story-wise as this episode was a key part of the story progression in the later episodes.

The fan still declared the Demon Slayer fight to have that energy that made the episode a phenomenon. They also declared the Tengen versus Gyutaro fight one of the best in recent years.

"The plot twist and mindblowing storyline of AOT and insane animation and fight of Demon Slayer is unmatched."

Another fan followed suit, explaining in detail what Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer became known for. The former series had plot twists like Eren betraying his brother Zeke and a magnificent storyline centered around humungous beings like the Titans, which made Attack on Titan special.

On the other hand, the latter series has fights that are hard to find in every anime. The choreography in them is spectacular, like the Tengen versus Gyutaro fight. This made Demon Slayer famous for their fights and animation style.

"That was once in a decade moment … lucky to have enjoyed it"

Tengen Uzui as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

A fan stated that the episodes of these two anime series were once-in-a-decade moments, which could be true. Attack on Titan had been facing delays due to a change of studio and management issues. Similarly, the Demon Slayer fight was a blessing in disguise as fans weren't expecting such animation to be featured in an episode.

"People tend to forgot the high quality things yeah"

A fan agreed with the opinion of the X user @shabb003, stating that people forget the past while enjoying the present.

"Lol that was fun but those two were exceptionally good episodes. Entertainment District Arc otherwise is not KNY’s strongest. Frieren and Apothecary Diaries have been consistently strong every week for MONTHS"

A fan argued that although these episodes of Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer were amazing, Frieren and Apothecary Diaries were better due to their consistency. Apothecary Diaries remained consistent in animation style throughout the airing.

There is no doubt that Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Apothecary Diaries were amazing anime series in their own ways, but Attack on Titan and Apothecary Diaries were also second to none.

