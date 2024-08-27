Chainsaw Man: 10 anime characters who could easily defeat a Primal Devil

Chainsaw Man's concept of the Devil embodying different fears is a unique theme. As per the series, the more something is feared, the stronger the Devil is born. Moreover, these Devils are seemingly immortal, i.e., they die on Earth, reincarnate in Hell, die there and return to Earth once more in another form, unless they are consumed by Chainsaw Man, in which case the concept of that fear is totally wiped out.

Among the Devils shown in the series, the Primal Devils look quite fearsome. As the name suggests, they embody primal fears such as Darkness, Falling, Aging and Death. So far, only the first three have been shown, with the Aging Devil currently in action in the story.

While these Devils are powerful and terrifying in the Chainsaw Man universe, what if they were pit against some of animanga's strongest? Here's a look at the anime characters who could go toe-to-toe with a Primal Devil and win.

Disclaimer: This article contains the opinion solely of the author and is not ranked in any particular order.

Anime characters who can beat a Primal Devil from Chainsaw Man

1) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru Tempest (Image via 8bit)

Kicking off this list is Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. Nearly every animanga fan is familiar with the name and the kind of power Rimuru possesses. Starting out as a simple Slime, Rimuru grew to become likely the most powerful being around. Through the course of the series, Rimuru gained a plethora of incredible skills, magic and arts.

With an arsenal as vast and deadly as his, a Primal Devil from Chainsaw Man might stand little chance. Not to mention, Rimuru also built up a tolerance to several things, which later turned into nullification, including physical attacks, flame, electricity, cold, magic, etc. An opponent Rimuru could very well overpower a Primal Devil.

2) Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

Everyone's favorite white-haired animanga character joins this list as well. It is in no way unfamiliar what Gojo Satoru can do. Hailed as "The Strongest Sorcerer", Gojo has displayed mind-bending abilities in Jujutsu Kaiseni to justify this title. He was the first in his clan in 400 years to be born with both Six Eyes and Limitless.

His battle against Sukuna is a testament to his abilities and how far he can push them if required. No doubt, when pit against a Primal Devil from Chainsaw Man, Gojo can come out on top with the range of abilities and Jujutsu he has under his belt. Not to mention, his Limitless in its neutral form, Infinity, protects him from physical attacks.

3) Gyomei Himejima (Demon Slayer)

Gyomei Himejima (Image via Ufotable)

Standing as the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps, Gyomei Himejima too would be able to best a Primal Devil from Chainsaw Man when it comes down to it. Naturally a physical powerhouse, Gyomei was taken in and trained by the Demon Slayer Corps to become exceedingly powerful.

His unique fighting style, Kusarigamajutsu, combined with his mastery of Stone Breathing set him apart from other Demon Slayers. The latest season of the anime glimpsed his abilities and they have been as frightening as made out to be. But that even was just the tip of the iceberg, his real power will be on display during the Infinity Castle Arc.

4) All Might (My Hero Academia)

All Might (Image via Studio Bones)

A fight between My Hero Academia's No. 1 Hero All Might and a Primal Devil from Chainsaw Man would be an interesting watch. The 8th holder of One For All (OFA) is not one to back down from a fight and possesses an iron will. His abilities have been on display for a considerable part of the series and justify why he was hailed as No. 1.

Equipped with, quite literally, maxed-out physical stats and several ultimate moves (subject to use depending on the situation), All Might is almost the complete package in a battle. Against a Primal Devil, while he might struggle initially, there is no doubt that he will find a way to win, with a smile.

5) Son Goku (Dragon Ball)

Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Son Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most common questions in the animanga community for any new/existing characters is "But can he/she beat Goku?". So, in this case, would a Primal Devil from Chainsaw Man stand a chance against the Saiyan raised on Earth? The answer is No. Goku and his capabilities are strange to absolutely no one. Not to mention, his search for a strong opponent is perpetual.

Goku would only be too happy to face off against a being as powerful as a Primal Devil and be delighted doing it. Furthermore, now that he has nearly achieved perfect control of Ultra Instinct as well, he has ascended way past regular power scaling. Against an opponent like him, a Primal Devil has very little chance to begin with.

6) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

Synonymous with Goku, Saitama has also been pitted against many an animanga character in a head-to-head. His overwhelming abilities despite having no superpower as such are a testament to his nickname of "One Punch Man". As seen in the series, no one so far has been able to hold a candle to him.

Granted, Garo gave him the hardest time, yet he came out on top and even more ridiculously powerful.

Against a Primal Devil from Chainsaw Man, it would likely take one serious punch from Saitama to decide the matchup. Not to mention, his physical capabilities are so great that he doesn't seem to even take damage from most opponents.

7) Sung Jin-Woo (Solo Leveling)

Sung Jin-Woo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The series that took the world by storm upon being animated, Solo Leveling gave us the loveable protagonist Sung Jin-Woo. Starting out as "Humanity's Weakest Hunter", Jin-Woo soon rose to become its strongest fighter, amassing mind-blowing abilities and powers and a near-infinite Shadow Army.

If pitted against Primal Devil from Chainsaw Man, Jin-Woo would likely not even break a sweat taking it down. Before the Devil even reaches Jin-Woo, it would need to clear out his army of Shadow Soldiers, among which stands shadows like Igris, Beru, Tank, Iron, Tusk and many more. Each one of them is unique and powered to the fullest, making them extremely tough.

8) Gilgamesh (Fate series)

Gilgamesh (Image via Ufotable)

A fan-favorite from the Fate series, Gilgamesh was hailed as the "King of Heroes" and "Wedge of Heaven". He Gilgamesh was the ancient King of Uruk who, upon his death, became the very first Heroic Spirit. His powers have been showcased well throughout the Fate series and they are beyond impressive. Against a Primal Devil from Chainsaw Man, Gilgamesh would definitely win.

His Gate of Babylon, Sha Naqba Imuru (ability to peek into the past, present and future), his chain Enkidu, Necromancy, possession of every Noble Phantasm, ability to bypass even concepts and a whole lot more would prove far too overwhelming for any of his opponents.

9) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Pierrot)

One of the Big Three, Naruto's globally loved protagonist Naruto Uzumaki also finds himself on this list. Even before his Six Paths awakening, Naruto had honed his skills as a shinobi to a high degree. While they might have been insufficient at the time against a Primal Devil from Chainsaw Man, his abilities skyrocketed once he received the Six Paths power.

Not to mention, his understanding and control of his capabilities grew as he got older and soon we got to see Baryon Mode and just how utterly powerful it was. Truly, given the range of Jutsu, Chakra Natures and other skills he possesses, Naruto would really give the Primal Devils a hard time and eventually dispatch them.

10) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Pierrot)

Concluding this list is Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki. Starting out as a human, he became a substitute Shinigami and the rest is history. Even before becoming a Shinigami, he possessed impressive physical capabilities, was an expert hand-to-hand combatant and had a keen intellect. But these and more were added to his skillset upon becoming a Shinigami.

He would be a terrifying opponent for a Primal Devil from Chainsaw Man. Moreover, the current series is showcasing more of his powerful abilities and he seems better than ever. His Quincy powers and Hollowfication add more to his abilities coupled with his Bankai and Shikai.

