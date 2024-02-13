Chainsaw Man chapter 156: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 is set to release on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGAPlus website. With Denji seemingly safe as Nayuta’s fate is left unclarified following the last issue, fans truly have no idea what to expect from the series’ near future.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 156 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 156, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 set to reveal who saved Denji, likely leave Nayuta’s ultimate fate a mystery

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, February 28, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Chapter 155 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 began with a woman from the nearby crowd trying to calm everyone down, pointing out that Nayuta is just a child. While there was some pushback, it initially seemed as though the woman had convinced everyone. However, in response, Barem turned the gun he was using to hold Nayuta hostage on himself after telling her he was out of ammo. He then pretended Nayuta was controlling him, begging the crowd for help.

The crowd then rushed at Nayuta with their weapons drawn as the burning apartment complex finally collapsed in on itself. This started a flashback to when Denji first brought her home, where it was revealed that Nayuta initially pitied him. She also instinctually craved his heart, using her Control Devil powers to learn about her life as Makima. She then decided to recreate Makima’s plan in order to grant her wish and find out who she is.

However, the flashback then showed Nayuta growing to genuinely love Denji, eventually seeing her ask him who she is late at night. Perspective in the flashback shifts here to Denji, who tells her that she’s his family. A young Denji then appears, telling his current self that he threw away his family when he chose to be Chainsaw Man again and when he killed his own father. The chapter ended with Denji awakening in a hospital, seemingly safe and unrestrained.

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 could finally see the reappearance of Kishibe (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Unfortunately, Chainsaw Man chapter 156 is unlikely to provide an update on Nayuta’s status despite the incredibly dangerous situation she currently finds herself in. It’s also unlikely that fans get a shift in focus to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru considering the previous issue choosing to end by moving its perspective to Denji.

What Chainsaw Man chapter 156 will likely give fans is the reveal of who saved Denji, which will likely set up the reappearance of Kishibe, Reze, and other allies/former foes turned friends. It’s likely that Hirofumi Yoshida will be here as well, with the group discussing what their next steps as a whole are to combat the Chainsaw Man Church and the coming Death Devil.

