Chainsaw Man chapter 168: What to expect

Following the previous issue’s release earlier this week, fans were overjoyed to learn that Chainsaw Man chapter 168 would be coming just one week after the latest installment. Much of this joy regarding the release timing stems from the anxiety fans are feeling about the series’ future following its latest events, which are truly disturbing.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 168 as of this article’s writing, and it’s unlikely that any will be made available prior to the official release. This stems from the digital publication nature of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series, which makes it inherently averse to any sort of regular spoiler process.

That being said, there are some general developments of and events within Chainsaw Man chapter 168 which fans can count on being present in the issue even without the help of spoilers. These largely revolve around Asa Mitaka and Denji’s interactions, with the two likely to have a difficult conversation following chapter 167’s events.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 likely to see Denji and Asa come clean with each other

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 will likely begin with Denji apologizing to Asa, thinking he did something wrong given the conclusion of chapter 167. While Asa will be angry, she’ll likely tell Denji that this is fine, instead directing her issues towards War Devil Yoru who used her body for such an act without any form of consent.

Likewise, she’ll likely have this conversation with Yoru in front of Denji, resulting in Denji thinking she’s talking to herself per early Part 2’s establishment of how Asa and Yoru talk with each other. This should lead into Asa revealing her situation to Denji, especially after discovering he is Chainsaw Man and is also in a similar situation to her.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 is likely to heavily abridge this conversation, however, with Asa focusing on the end result rather than how she got there. This should at least lead Denji to share his experience being Chainsaw Devil Pochita’s host, likely in an effort to try and help Asa and Yoru have a more productive and balanced relationship with each other.

This should also deepen the pair’s bond with each other, with Denji likely to open up about his own life in turn and explain why his carnal desires tend to be his “guiding compass” at times. While Asa is unlikely to empathize with Denji in this specific regard, she’ll likely be touched by the grander context of his life, especially as it relates to his origins and how they’ve shaped him today.

It’s at this point that fans should see Yoru shouting at Asa about something, likely saying that she’s wasting this opportunity to fight Chainsaw Man. Asa should turn to her and speak in Denji’s defense here, saying that now isn’t the time to fight. This will also likely lead to Asa standing her ground by finding out a way to monopolize control over their body. While this happens involuntarily when she’s terrified, she’ll likely find a way to do it on command here.

This should prompt Yoru to disappear for what little will be left in the chapter by this point, giving Asa and Denji the opportunity to share some final words with each other before rejoining the group. The issue will likely end with them all going to get food as originally promised while Famine Devil Fami shows signs that she plans to make her move soon.

