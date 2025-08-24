Chainsaw Man will need Denji to make an impossible choice, and Asa is the key

The latest installment of Chainsaw Man brought with it some considerably intriguing developments. As it stands, Denji isn't dead or in limbo, but has been taken to safety. Given the current situation, he finds the fate of the world resting on his shoulders, as explained by Miri Sugo. But an appearance from Fumiko Mifune seems to have put the teenager in a dilemma.

For one, Denji was distracted when Sugo explained the three strategies that he and Death had come up with. Later, when he was recovering in the nurse's office, Fumiko appeared under his bed and began to speak to him about how the Death Devil was using him. She looked to be furthering the idea that he could have a happy life with Yoru should he erase Death.

Now this feeds into yet another impossible choice for the teenager, and from the looks of it, Asa Mitaka may be key in what he chooses.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Another impossible choice likely awaits Denji, and this time Asa could play a key role in it

Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Diving right in, Fumiko's sudden appearance in Chainsaw Man may have hinted at a possible story-defining choice for the latter. While the teen was resting in the nurse's office, Fumiko appeared under his bed. She began to speak to him about the Death Devil was using him. She argued that wiping out War Devil Yoru would trigger the Death Devil's powers and hence wipe out humanity.

Fumiko further goes on to state that Death had killed a number of her Public Safety comrades, including herself. This is where she reveals her contracted Devil and continues - wars would continue regardless of whatever happened, and if Denji wiped out Death, mankind could live forever. Moreover, so far, Yoru hadn't turned Denji into a weapon yet.

As per Fumiko, this is because Yoru "loved" him and they could live a "happy life in a world without Death". Now tying this together, Denji is left with a conundrum of who to side with. Wiping out either will power the other and likely spell doom for mankind. So, given this situation, it may end up being what the Fire Devil spoke about previously - Denji having to choose very soon in Chainsaw Man.

Fumiko and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

On the one side, he has been rescued by Death and asked to align with her, alongside Sugo. Elsewhere, Fumiko looks to be pushing the case for siding with Yoru and wiping out, given that she could potentially fulfill the prophecy and herald humanity's end. This indeed is quite a tough choice and lines up with what the Fire Devil predicted.

The one individual not being mentioned here is Chainsaw Man's Asa Mitaka. With Yoru's rise to power, Asa seems to have taken a backseat in the plot. But amidst a situation like this, she could likely be key to what Denji chooses. The boy may have to go against Yoru (and in turn Asa), given the threat she poses. As is known with Fujimoto, it will feed into an emotionally charged moment.

Chainsaw Man's protagonist pair will finally acknowledge their feelings for each other. Denji will make Asa feel seen and heard, while she will give him the love he so deeply craves. It will come as the strength he might need to go ahead with his choice, i.e., defeat Yoru and do what is right for humanity. Such a development will show him that he is capable of love and can indeed have a happy future.

Final Thoughts

Fumiko Mifune (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 212 may have just set the stage for Denji’s toughest choice yet in the series, blending emotional conflict with apocalyptic stakes. Fumiko’s sudden appearance brings with it a menacing impulse - the likelihood of a “happy life” with Yoru in a Deathless world. However, when considering her reasoning, erasing the Death Devil might equally lead humanity to doom.

On the flip side, aligning with Death means siding with an entity whose intentions are doubtful. This scenario reiterates what the Fire Devil said about an impossible choice in Denji's future. Now, a vital element to be considered here is Asa Mitaka. Thus far suppressed, her re-emergence may just serve as a deciding factor.

Her bond with the orange-haired teen may be the emotional anchor he will require to potentially save mankind. All in all, creator Fujimoto could be guiding the narrative to an unavoidable and catastrophic choice, one where love and sacrifice will define Denji’s fate and possibly the world’s survival at large.

