Date A Live V episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

Date A Live V episode 6 is set to release on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. In episode 5, titled The Mother Zero, which aired on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the storyline delved into Mio's past and her connections with Shido. Returning to the present, Mio emerges from within Kurumi, leading to her death while Shido regains his memories.

Meanwhile, Mio confronts Ratatoskr and the spirits and overpowers Nibelcole and Bandersnatch. As the episode concludes with Shido facing off against Westcott and Mio confronting the spirits, episode 6 is expected to delve into Westcott, Ellen, and Elliot's pasts while focusing on the impending faceoff between Shido and Westcott, and Mio and the spirits.

Date A Live V episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

Date A Live V episode 6, titled The Three Magi, is scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The episode will air on AX-T on the set date at 11:30 pm JST, and subsequently on May 16, 2024, on Tokyo MX at 1 am JST and on BS11 at 1:30 am JST. Episode 6 release timing would differ for international fans depending on their location.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, May 15 7:30 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 15 9:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 15 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 15 2:30 PM Central European Time Wednesday, May 15 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 15 8:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, May 15 10:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, May 16 12:00 AM

Where to watch Date A Live V episode 6?

Date A Live V episode 6 is currently airing on various TV stations, such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV across Japan. The fifth season is also available for streaming on multiple online platforms including d-Anime Store, U-NEXT, DMM TV, and more. For global fans, the anime is streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

In South and Southeast Asia, Muse Communication is also streaming this spring 2024 anime. Therefore, fans in most parts of these regions can tune in to their YouTube channel, Muse Asia, to watch the upcoming episode.

A brief recap of Date A Live V episode 5

Date A Live V episode 5 sees Mio Takamiya recounting her past and her connection with Shido. The narrative then shifts to the present where Mio emerges from within Kurumi's body, seemingly resulting in Kurumi's death. Reine Murasame is unveiled as another part of Mio, causing Kotori to brand her as an adversary. Reine merges with her counterpart, triggering the resurgence of Shido's lost memories.

However, Shido and Mio's reunion is cut short by the arrival of Tohka and the others. Mio relocates Shido to the space quake shelter, but he escapes. Meanwhile, Mio neutralizes Nibelcole and Bandersnatch, while Ratatoskr and spirits unite to combat. Meanwhile, Ellen and Elliot are engaged in a faceoff. The episode concludes with Mio killing Kaguya, while Shido faces off against Westcott.

What to expect in Date A Live V episode 6 (Speculative)?

In Date A Live V episode 6, viewers can expect a focus on the faceoff between Shido and Westcott and the Mio vs. Ratatoskr and the spirits battle. The episode will delve into the pasts of Westcott, Ellen, and Elliot, shedding light on their backgrounds.

