Does Inosuke die in Demon Slayer? Explained

Inosuke Hashibira is one of the central protagonists of Demon Slayer, known for using Beast Breathing for his swordplay. The character is seen in full zeal, training under the Hashira in the Hashira Training arc.

Inosuke is one of the strongest characters in the series. He has a feminine face with a muscular build, a short temper, and is a talented swordsman. His Breathing Style swordplay, physical endurance, and supernatural abilities contribute to his unique strength.

As the anime is about to enter its final arc where the demon slayers will fight the Demon King Kibutsuji Muzan, the question of whether Inosuke dies in Demon Slayer has emerged. Fortunately enough, the boar head will live to see the climax of the series after defeating the Upper Moon 2 Demon, Doma.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime series and contains the author's opinion.

Discovering the fate of Inosuke Hashibira in Demon Slayer

Kanao (left) and Inosuke (right) returning alive (Image via Shueisha)

During the Infinite Castle arc, while Kanao fought Doma after the latter ate Shinobu, Inosuke joined the fight by making a flashy appearance. Moreover, after hearing the news of Shinobu's death, who has shown him kindness, Inosuke is adamant about killing the Upper Moon Demon and avenging Shinobu.

The fight continued for a while with Doma attacking Inosuke physically and mentally, but with Shinobu's strategy and Kanao's last resort breathing technique, Doma is bested by these two as they walk away with injuries, but alive.

Shinobu as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

During the Hashira Training arc, Shinobu shares her strategy for killing the Upper Moon 2 demon Doma, who killed her older sister with Kanao. Her strategy involved Doma consuming her. This would release the poison in her blood, weakening him as Shinobu's blood was a mixture of blood and poison.

This would make his body more fragile, thus giving his opponents, at that time, an advantage. Although Kanao kept insisting that they could beat Doma together, she was adamant that this was the only way to defeat the Upper Moon demon.

Inosuke after hearing about Shinobu's death (Image via Shueisha)

During the Infinity Castle arc, Doma ate Shinobu as she had planned, but the poison's effects were delayed. Kanao nearly succumbs to Doma's Blood Demon Art until Inosuke makes a flashy entry.

Upon his arrival, he was hit with the news of Shinobu's death, the woman who cared for him despite his rowdy nature. He vowed to kill Doma and charged at him with his Beast Breathing. Doma was impressed with Inosuke's speed and reminded him that he knew about his mother.

Inosuke denied his claims, saying that he was raised by boars in the mountains. Doma reached into Inosuke's head and brought back the painful memories of his mother who joined Doma's cult only to be killed at Doma's hands. Despite this, Inosuke held his ground until the poison inside Doma finally kicked in.

Inosuke after defeating Doma (Image via Shueisha)

As Doma's body started melting, Kanao and Insuke launched their final attack. Kanao activated her final Flow Breathing and risked her eyesight to charge towards the Upper Moon Demon. Right as she closed in on Doma, Inosuke used his Beast Breathing, Sudden Throwing Strike, the force of which helped Kanao pierce Doma's neck and behead him.

After killing the demon, Inosuke rowdily screamed but was hit with the aftereffects of over-using his body. Both of them walked away, killing one of the strongest demons. Thus, Inosuke does not die in Demon Slayer and lives to recount the tale of their victory.

Related Links