Every Demon Slayer Hashira training before the Infinity Castle, in chronological order

The Demon Slayer: Hashira Training arc is one of the most pivotal points in the narrative, which defines the climax of the story. The arc mainly consists of all the existing Hashira coming up with a training programme for the numerous lower-ranked Slayers to improve themselves before the final battle.

While Tanjiro made it easily throughout the entire schedule, which was also partially expected, others have to go through a gruelling set of training programmes. The training programs were led by the Hashira, with each one emphasizing the development of a specific skillset.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training arc.

Every Hashira training program before the Infinity Castle in Demon Slayer, chronologically

1) Fitness and Stamina- Tengen Uzui

Tengen's training in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Conducted by the former Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, the first training was basically to measure each Slayer's fitness and stamina, while also preparing them for the other training programs that were to follow.

In this training, the Slayers were tasked with running multiple rounds at a high tempo. Furthermore, they had to follow Uzui's guidance and keep up with him. Although Uzui had retired at that point, he was still one of the fastest of the Hashira, making the task even more difficult.

2) Rapid Movement Training- Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro's training in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

The Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito's training was based on improving the Slayer's movement and body coordination while wielding their swords. Muichiro, being a master swordsman with incredible agility himself, overlooked the whole training process as well as participated.

The training program was especially hard because the lower-ranking Slayers sparred directly with Muichiro. Furthermore, at one point Muichiro even suggested using real swords instead of the harmless wooden ones.

3) Flexibility Training- Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri's training in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

While it may look nothing more than a ribbon dance practice, the training program set by the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, focuses on training and increasing the flexibility of the Slayers. Mitsuri's Love Breathing is very fluid and flexible, which she projected onto the others with her training.

While it may look like just fun and games, and the Slayers were actually quite enjoying the relaxing dancing session, the ending is something they might want to forget. After the dance sessions, Mitsuri forcefully stretched the Slayer's legs using her brute force.

4) Sword Skill Revision Training- Obanai Iguro

Obanai's training in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

To rework swordsmanship, trainees spar against the Serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro, and must anticipate incoming attacks from his unorthodox, serpent-like fighting style. Additionally, this happens in a dark room, which ultimately leads to the Slayers getting beaten.

However, because of his underlying grudge against Tanjiro, Obanai arranged a "special training" for him. Tanjiro had to avoid the other Slayers Obanai tied up as obstacles while sparring with the latter.

5) Infinite Striking Training- Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi's training in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Talking about a literal beatdown, the hot-headed Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, trained the Slayers to build more resilience. However, the method he chose for the training was very simple and actually complemented his personality- to constantly beat down the trainee Slayers until they fainted or vomited.

The training was so brutal that Zenitsu even tried to escape by crawling around, but was caught by Sanemi and dragged back. In Tanjiro's case, his training with Sanemi was suspended because of the fight that broke out between the two regarding Genya.

6) Muscle Amplification Training- Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei's training in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Last but not least was the Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima's muscle amplification training that consisted of multiple tasks. To stabilize the body with a strong foundation for accurate attacks and strong defense, the trainees must be able to withstand the torrent from a mountain river's waterfall.

After that, they were also tasked with carrying three heavy logs of wood on their shoulders, and lastly, pushing a large boulder for one chō (358 feet). After an impressive show of strength and resilience, Tanjiro was able to push the boulder and earned Gyomei's acknowledgement.

Final thoughts

Tanjiro and Gyomei, after Tanjiro completed his Hashira training (Image via Ufotable)

While these were all the Hashira training that were shown in the Demon Slayer series, there were others, the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka, and the Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho, who did not participate in the training program.

While Giyu initially did not take part in the training sessions for lower-ranked Hashira, but later joined the training after encouragement from Tanjiro. Shinobu was the only Hashira who completely did not participate in any training sessions due to the significant amount of time she needed to prepare poison for the final battle.

