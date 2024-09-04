Every secret revealed in the September 2024 One Piece Vivre Card

A databook created to complement the One Piece manga, Vivre Card mostly summarizes already well-known facts or lists particulars of minor importance, such as the heights and birthdays of characters. One Piece, author Eiichiro Oda doesn’t personally write Vivre Card but has acknowledged it as a reliable source of information.

In some cases, Vivre Card has revealed details of some importance long before Oda could disclose them in the manga. For example, this was the case with the name of Gol D. Roger’s sword and the nature of “Big News” Morgans’ bird-like features.

Sometimes, however, this databook has also caused controversy due to missing pivotal pieces of information already explicitly revealed in the One Piece manga. Nevertheless, a new installment of Vivre Card was released on September 4, 2024, providing information about several prominent One Piece characters.

Trending

Shanks, Mihawk, Ryokugyu, and the other characters featured in the latest One Piece Vivre Card

Shanks

Shanks (Image via Toei Animation)

Whenever something big happens in One Piece, "Red Hair" Shanks is always involved, either directly or indirectly. A former apprentice of Roger, Shanks gathered his own crew, the Red Hair Pirates, and eventually rose to become one of the Four Emperors, gaining respect from everyone, including the Marines.

Shanks, the mentor and role model of One Piece’s main protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, is a formidable combatant. He is strong enough to fight on seemingly equal grounds with the likes of Dracule Mihawk, the World’s Strongest Swordsman.

Despite Shanks’ prominent status in the series, including narrative ties to Marshall D. Teach “Blackbeard” and Buggy, the latest Vivre Card contains no new noteworthy information about him.

Expand Tweet

Aside from mentioning that if Shanks wasn't a pirate, he would be a landscape photographer, Vivre Card merely recalled how, 13 years before the present One Piece narration, he seized the Human-Human Fruit Model: Nika, at the time known as Gom-Gom Fruit, and then made Windmill Village his base of operations in the East Blue.

Shortly after, he entrusted Luffy with the straw hat that Roger had given him in the past. The databook then remembers that Shanks became an Emperor six years before the present One Piece narration, and four years later, he mourned the deaths of Whitebeard and Ace in Marineford.

Recently, Shanks attended a wedding on an unidentified island. He then headed to Wano, where he unleashed his Conqueror’s Haki to intimidate Admiral Ryokugyu, forcing him to retreat. Not long after, he used his sword, Gryphon, to annihilate Eustass Kid and his crew on Elbaf. Having now officially joined the rush to the One Piece treasure, Shanks looks forward to his reunion with Luffy.

Dracule Mihawk

Mihawk (Image via Toei Animation)

Set up as Roronoa Zoro’s final and greatest opponent since the beginning of One Piece, Dracule Mihawk has only shown a glimpse of his capabilities. Of course, as the World’s Strongest Swordsman, there’s no doubt that “Hawk Eyes” is a phenomenal fighter.

As was the case with Shanks, the latest Vivre Card didn’t reveal anything new or particularly important about Mihawk. The databook merely recalled how he once attacked the Marines to settle a certain grudge with them, earning himself fame as the “Marine Hunter,” and mentioned how he has once more become a threat to the Navy.

One of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, after the abolition of the group, Mihawk accepted Crocodile’s proposal to form the Cross Guild. When Buggy accidentally usurped the organization's leadership, Mihawk, uninterested in becoming one of the Four Emperors, decided to leave the former as the Cross Guild’s figurehead leader.

Expand Tweet

However, after Buggy claimed the One Piece, Mihawk was comically forced to abandon his longing for a life of peace and solitude to join the rush for the legendary treasure.

In the portion that lists Mihawk’s Haki types, Vivre Card didn't mention the Color of Conqueror. However, Mihawk's greatest rival, Shanks, and his disciple and future challenger, Zoro, are both able to use Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

Zoro’s ambition to become the World’s Strongest Swordsman is directly related to his Conqueror’s Haki. As the current wielder of the title, Mihawk appears to be a king who sits on the throne, dominating every other swordsman in the One Piece world.

Thus, Mihawk likely possesses both the basic and the advanced version of this game-changing ability. The Vivre Card databook couldn't spoil the official reveal, and it was reserved for a big moment in the manga.

Ryokugyu

Ryokugyu (Image via Toei Animation)

An active supporter of the World Government, Aramaki "Ryokugyu" became a Navy Admiral during the two-year timeskip. In the recent Vivre Card, Ryokugyu is described as a man with a unique mindset who deeply admires Fleet Admiral Sakazuki “Akainu” for his harsh methods.

Overwhelming his foes with the Wood-Wood Fruit, Ryokugyu shows no mercy as he subdues his targets with the power of plant life. Interestingly, it’s stated that Ryokugyu hasn’t eaten anything in over three years due to his extremist beliefs and worldviews.

As per the Vivre Card, Ryokugyu's character is based on the actor Harada Yoshio. The databook also reveals Ryokugyu’s age. Being 41 years old, he is the youngest Admiral featured in One Piece. Finally, the databook says nothing about whether Ryokugyu’s sword is a Black Blade.

Expand Tweet

This is a particularly controversial topic, as it’s hard to believe that Ryokugyu could forge a Black Blade while the much stronger Shanks wasn’t able to, but it's also entirely possible that Ryokugyu didn’t blacken the sword on his own, but simply stole or obtained it somehow.

Admittedly, it would be odd if Ryokugyu had a Black Blade, and yet neither used it when he fought against Fujitora, a prominent swordsman nor mentioned it when he went to Wano, by definition, the land of swordsmen.

To this day, no information is known about Ryokugyu’s sword and his proficiency with it, leaving the subject open to speculation. In any case, whether Ryokugyu owns a Black Blade or not, the reveal would likely be made in the manga rather than left to the Vivre Card databook.

Yamato

Yamato (Image via Toei Animation)

The daughter, self-proclaimed son of Kaido, Yamato, unexpectedly joined Luffy's side during the Onigashima Raid. Yamato is finally listed as a Conqueror’s Haki user in the latest Vivre Card. This means the databook corrected the mistake made in the previous release, where the Color of Conqueror wasn’t listed among Yamato’s Haki types.

One Piece never revealed the identity of Yamato’s mother. Vivre Card calls Yamato’s origins “unclear”, which is all the more interesting as the databook also allegedly implied that the person who conceived Yamato together with Kaido was Kurozumi Higurashi, the woman who successfully plotted against Kozuki Oden to support Orochi’s attempt to become the shogun.

Kaido later killed Higurashi for interfering in his fight with Oden. As per the Vivre Card, Higurashi conspired to seize control of Wano with Orochi and Kaido exactly 28 years ago, and Yamato is 28 years old. With this in mind, Higurashi may be Yamato’s mother. Although shocking, this would explain why Yamato has the same horned head as Kaido but, unlike him, has white hair like Higurashi.

King

King (Image via Toei Animation)

Impressed by King’s natural-born Lunarian abilities, Kaido recruited him as his right-hand man several years before the present One Piece narration. King "The Wildfire" thus served Kaido as his strongest and most loyal subordinate until the Emperor's downfall.

During the Onigashima Raid, King was defeated by Roronoa Zoro, who struck him with a tremendous Conqueror’s Haki-enhanced attack. One Piece recently revealed that King's DNA strengthened the Seraphim cyborgs, granting them the same god-like powers as the Lunarians.

In chapter 1121, King was shown listening to Dr Vegapunk’s worldwide broadcast. The Vivre Card now revealed that King’s hobby is collecting swords. Perhaps, in the past, he seized the swords of the enemies of the Beasts Pirates to add them to his collection.

Queen

Queen (Image via Toei Animation)

A mad scientist known as “The Plague” for his deadly viruses, Queen was part of the research team MADS along with Vinsmoke Judge, Vegapunk, and Caesar Clown. After Kaido asks him to join the Beasts Pirates, Queen becomes one of the All Stars of the crew.

During the Onigashima Raid, the Queen used his Ancient Zoan and high-tech weapons to overwhelm Sanji. However, he lost the battle when Sanji awakened his body's genetic upgrades. As per the latest Vivre Card, the Queen’s real name is Scien. Allegedly, it was also implied that he may be Franky’s father.

Franky’s parents have never been disclosed. Vivre Card just revealed that Queen had a child with an unknown woman exactly 36 years ago and abandoned him ten years later. Notably, Franky is 36 years old and was abandoned by his parents when he was ten.

Expand Tweet

Absurd as it may seem, it’s not impossible for Queen to be Franky’s father. Not only does the timeline fit, but they have many things in common. Whereas Queen has a comical attitude, losing his cool and even hitting himself with his own attacks, Franky has a running gag of crying uncontrollably when he hears a touching story.

Queen ate the Zoan of the Brachiosaurus, and Franky built a Brachio Tank vehicle. Queen and Franky even share the same love for music and poses. Another incredible coincidence is that Eiichiro Oda put Franky on the cover of volume 39 and Queen on the one of volume 93, drawing them in the exact same pose.

The coincidences are objectively astounding. Even the ship where a 10-year-old Franky was found looks very similar to the old ship of Queen's MADS group. It seems anticlimactic that such important information wasn't mentioned in the manga, especially as Queen and Franky never interacted personally, even though they were both involved in the Onigashima Raid.

Shimotsuki Ushimaru

Ushimaru (Image via Toei Animation)

The honorable and selfless Shimotsuki Ushimaru was the last daimyo of Ringo before Kaido and Orochi’s takeover. He lost his life while bravely fighting Kaido. Ushimaru was a direct descendant of the unparalleled “Sword God” Ryuma, which makes Ryuma and Zoro blood-related, as Ushimaru was Zoro's great uncle.

Even though he was no match for Kaido, Ushimaru was a highly proficient fighter, capable of flowing Armament Haki through his swords to enhance their power. Vivre Card confirmed that Ushimaru could use both Armament Haki and Observation Haki and that his friends Uzuki Tempura and Fugetsu Omusubi were also Haki users.

Other characters

Bepo (Image via Toei Animation)

The recent Vivre Card also revealed or confirmed information about Bepo, Guernica, and Donquixote Mjosgard, The navigator and second strongest member of the Heart Pirates; Bepo is a polar bear, Mink. Despite his good fighting skills, Bepo is regularly underestimated due to his tender, snuggly bear aesthetical appearance.

The World Government never really considered him a threat and, as with Chopper, only placed very low bounties on his head. Funnily enough, as per the latest Vivre Card, Bepo’s bounty has been increased from 500 to 1500 Berries.

The databook also confirmed Guernica's death. An elite CP0 agent who the Five Elders had ordered to eliminate Luffy, Guernica was killed by Kaido for interfering in his fight with the young pirate. Before facing Kaido's wrath, the 42-year-old agent accepted his fate head-on without a whimper.

Mortally injured, Guernica succumbed to his injuries after taking and divulging a picture of Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation. Death was also the fate of Saint Donquixote Mjosgard, one of the very few good-hearted Celestial Dragons. Mjosgard was accused of helping Sai and Leo protect Shirahoshi from Saint Charlos, and it's now confirmed that he died during the punishment that Saint Figarland Garling inflicted on him.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback