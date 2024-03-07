10 most "Famous last words" anime quotes, ranked

Given the rise in popularity of anime, fans have begun showing an increased interest in anime quotes as they try to express their fondness for a character. However, not all anime quotes end up being good, as some anime quotes end up being humorous.

This is because certain anime quotes get proven wrong due to the contrasting outcome that takes place. Such quotes are coined as "famous last words." This is because certain anime quotes end up being ironic due to the overconfident assertion that may later be proved wrong.

Hence, here we shall take a look at some of the most "famous last words" anime quotes.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from several manga.

Ushijima to Gojo: Most "Famous last words" anime quotes, ranked

10) Wakatoshi Ushijima (Haikyuu!!)

Hinata and Ushijima as seen in Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

"Why are you even out there when you're so inept at everything else?"

During the match between Karasuno High and Shiratorizawa Academy, after witnessing Hinata Shouyo play for the first time, Ushijima comments on Hinata's skills. When he first saw Hinata jump, he expected him to be good at blocking and receiving as well. However, evidently, Hinata was bad at everything except for jumping. Hence, Ushijima asks him why was he playing when he was so inept.

While this comment did affect Hinata Shouyo a lot at the time, it was Hinata who ended up winning the match against Ushijima. He not only blocked one of Ushijima's spikes but also scored the match point, leaving Ushijima at the loss of words.

9) Giriko Kutsuzawa (Bleach)

Giriko as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

"Right now, I'm more powerful than anyone..."

Back during The Lost Substitute Shinigami Arc, Giriko Kutsuzawa happened to confront Zaraki Kenpachi. However, when Giriko expressed his desire to fight Kenpachi, the Shinigami disregarded him as a small fry.

In response, Giriko transformed into a much larger and muscular form. He then went on to ramble on about his Fullbringer powers and how they allow him to attain great strength. Right as he was calling himself unmatched against anyone, Zaraki Kenpachi interrupted him by cutting him in half. This was quite possibly one of the funniest "famous last words" anime quotes.

8) Kisaki Tetta (Tokyo Revengers)

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

"Someday, Tachibana will be mine! Someday, I swear it!"

At the end of Tenjiku Arc, Takemichi Hanagaki finally confronts Kisaki Tetta for murdering Hinata Tachibana in the future. During this, Takemichi happens to learn about Kisaki's proposal to Hinata and how he had planned all the incidents to help him marry Hinata one day.

However, despite learning that his plan will fail in the future, Kisaki tries to run away from Takemichi, swearing that he will one day make Hinata his wife. Unfortunately for him, his words remained unfulfilled as, moments later, he died in a truck accident.

7) Lara Tybur (Attack on Titan)

Lara Tybur as War Hammer Titan in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

"Eren Yeager, do you have any last words?"

Lara Tybur's final quote had to be one of the funniest "famous last words" anime quotes. During the fight between Lara Tybur's War Hammer Titan and Eren Yeager's Attack Titan in Marley, Lara asked Eren if he had any last words. To everyone's surprise, the flow of the battle soon changed after the Survey Corps' arrival.

The anime saw Eren locating Lara Tybur's body. However, due to interruptions from other titans, he had to consume her on the battlefield itself. He did so by using Jaw Titan to break the crystallized pod, following which, he proceeded to consume Lara Tybur's blood. Thus, despite Lara's confidence to win the fight, she ended up getting eaten.

6) Light Yagami (Death Note)

"No, I can't laugh yet, I have got to hold it in. They are all gonna die."

The end of Death Note saw Near arrange a meeting with the Task Force in attendance of the SPK. Light Yagami had orchestrated the murder of everyone present at the location. Thus, he was looking forward to the moment and was about to let out a chuckle. That's when he stopped himself from laughing before the decisive moment.

Unfortunately for Light, Near had tricked him as everyone found out that Light was Kira. Following that, Matsuda shot Light, causing him to become incapacitated both physically and mentally. Soon after, Ryuk wrote Light's name in the death note, leading to his death.

5) Son Goku (Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods)

Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (Image via Toei Animation)

"But if you want, I can dial it back to two (Super Saiyan 2) for you"

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods movie saw Son Goku wanting to fight Lord Beerus to see how strong the God of Destruction was. After Beerus finally agreed to fight, Goku showcased his Super Saiyan transformations with the most powerful one being Super Saiyan 3 at the time.

Given its strength, Goku was certain that he was stronger than Beerus. Thus, he asked Beerus if he wanted him to level down to Super Saiyan 2. However, for Beerus, Super Saiyan 3 was still a very weak form. Hence, he managed to defeat Goku easily, making Goku's comment a very hilarious anime quote.

4) Jiraiya (Naruto Shippuden)

Jiraiya as seen in Naruto Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

"Then how about making a bet with me? You bet that I will die. After all, you always lose."

Right before Jiraiya set out to the Hidden Rain Village to investigate the location for Akatsuki's whereabouts, he met Tsunade. During this, Tsunade conveyed to Jiraiya that she was worried he might lose his life in the mission.

In response, Jiraiya asked Tsunade to place a bet that he would die in the mission. Given that she always lost when betting, he was bound to come back alive.

Unfortunately, Jiraiya happened to die in his battle against the Six Paths of Pain, leading his bet proposal to become one of the most popular "famous last words" anime quotes.

3) Mecha-Frieza (Dragon Ball Z)

Mecha Frieza as seen in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

"How dare you challenge me with such a low-level attack?!"

As fans might remember, back during the Trunks Saga in the Dragon Ball Z anime, Future Trunks confronted Mecha-Frieza in Son Goku's absence. He then proceeded to show his Super Saiyan form to Mecha-Frieza and attacked him with a peculiar attack.

However, this attack was too low-level for Frieza. Hence, Mecha-Frieza felt ashamed that he was challenged with such a low-level attack and commented on the same. Unfortunately for him, right after, Trunks sliced him and blasted him away. Given the utter humiliation, Frieza experienced, his comment has become one of the most popular "famous last words" anime quotes.

2) Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto (Bleach)

Yamamoto Genryusai Shugekuni as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

"I am here, there is no greater security than that."

Back at the beginning of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, when the Wandenreich army attacked Soul Society, a certain squadron entered the Squad 1 quarters. They were surprised to see that, despite Squad 1 quarters being the residence of Gotei 13 captain-commander, there was hardly any security.

In response, Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto told the squadron that there was no greater security than his presence. While it is one of the coolest anime quotes to come out of Bleach, the Captain-Commander passes away a few chapters later at the hands of the Father of the Quincy, Yhwach.

1) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

"Nah, I'd win"

Since the start of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, Gojo vs Sukuna has been one of the most anticipated fights. This was especially hyped up because Gojo believed that he could win such a plausible fight against the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

The manga showed people questioning him about the fight on two occasions. On both occasions, Gojo was confident about his victory and claimed that he would win. Unfortunately, Satoru Gojo died at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

While fans were sad due to his demise, they could not stop mocking the situation, making Satoru Gojo's response the most hilarious "famous last words" anime quote.

These were some of the most "Famous last words" anime quotes according to us. If we have missed out on any, do comment below.

