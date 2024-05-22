Fates of all 9 Demon Slayer Hashira, ranked chronologically according to their death

One of the most popular anime teams in the medium contemporarily is undoubtedly the Demon Slayer Hashira, from the beloved Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series. The group, specifically in the form fans see throughout Tanjiro’s story, is highly beloved due to their incredible power and skills, varying personalities, and intertwined relationships and stories.

Likewise, it’s even more painful seeing some of these Demon Slayer Hashira die or be forced to retire at various stages in the series. While anime-only fans have touched on this lightly throughout what’s been adapted so far, manga readers are all too familiar with the ultimate fates of each Hashira of Tanjiro’s time.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 4 and events that will come after season 4 in the anime. Readers’ discretion is requested.

Demon Slayer Hashira’s ultimate fates are some of the most harrowing in anime

1) Kyojuro Rengoku

Rengoku as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

The first Demon Slayer Hashira’s death is also one of the most shocking and sudden in the form of Kyojuro Rengoku. At the same time, Rengoku hadn’t received much build-up to this point; his status as a Hashira implicitly instilled expectations of his skills in fans. In nearly every way, thankfully, Rengoku delivered by means of his impressive Breathing Style and fighting capabilities.

Likewise, this is why fans were so upset to see him die in the end anyway, being ambushed by the Upper Rank 2 member of Muzan Kibutsuji’s Twelve Kizuki shortly after beating Lower Rank 1. Nevertheless, it gave Rengoku a memorable exit, which is still one of the major highlights of the series for many different fans.

2) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Shinobu Kocho’s death as a Demon Slayer Hashira comes during the series’ final arc, dubbed the Infinity Castle arc by fans. This is also the first death on this list that has yet to occur in the anime series, meaning everything from this point on will be heavy spoilers for anime-only fans.

Likewise, Shinobu’s death comes at the hand of Upper Rank 2 Doma, whom Shinobu fought on her own in an attempt to avenge her late elder sister Kanae Kocho, whom Doma killed. Kanae was also the former Flower Hashira, making Shinobu’s death as the Insect Hashira even more harrowing while trying to avenge the later Flower Hashira.

3) Muichiro Tokito

Tokito as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

After Shinobu’s death comes one of the most fitting Demon Slayer Hashira deaths among them all due to the association between the killer and the killed. In fact, both Muichiro Tokito and Upper Rank 1 Kokushibo, also known as Michikatsu Tsugikuni, end up killing each other in this early fight in the Infinity Castle arc.

The death is particularly fitting because Tokito and Kokushibo are, technically speaking, each other’s last living relatives. While Kokushibo’s age makes them distant relatives, it’s confirmed that Tokito comes from the Tsugikuni line. Unfortunately, he and his forefather end up killing each other rather than bonding and discussing what could’ve been.

4) Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

The next death to come amongst the Demon Slayer Hashira is that of Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, who dies while fighting against Muzan Kibutsuji himself. She does go out fighting, however, ripping off one of Muzan’s arms in the fight to keep him occupied and exposed until morning breaks and the sunlight hits him.

However, she loses both of her own arms in the process, making it her final major contribution to the fight and in the series overall before she bleeds out and dies. That being said, her efforts directly impact Muzan’s defeat, meaning her ultimate sacrifice wasn’t one made in vain.

5) Obanai Iguro

Obanai as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Thankfully, Kanroji’s end is also something romantic, thanks to the final moments of her life, which she shares with her love interest and fellow Demon Slayer Hashira Obanai Iguro. Like Mitsuri, Obanai fights against Muzan until the last moments of his life and the fight, being present even through the final climactic moments as the sun rises on the demon king.

As Muzan dies, Obanai goes over to where Mitsuri is, swearing that if they ever meet again in the future, they’ll get married and live a much happier and better life together. It’s an incredibly touching scene that makes the death of these two fan-favorite characters more palatable than they otherwise would be.

6) Gyomei Himejima

Himejima as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima also survives the fight with Muzan in a technical sense but dies from the injuries he sustained during the battle in the moments immediately after Muzan’s own death. Likewise, this also means that Mitsuri, Obanai, and Gyomei die within minutes of each other, if not seconds.

It’s also difficult to say exactly what killed Gyomei, as he fought ferociously until the end of the battle and didn’t receive any truly debilitating injuries as Mitsuri did. However, what is significant about his death is that he reunites with the orphans he raised in the end, giving him a similarly touching sendoff to what Mitsuri and Obanai received.

7) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

While the above Demon Slayer Hashira all died gruesome deaths in battle, there are thankfully no more Hashira who die in the line of duty throughout what’s left of the series. However, two Hashira do still die tragically young thanks to awakening their demon slayer marks, with the first being Giyu Tomioka.

While the series doesn’t confirm if Giyu is the first of the remaining Hashira to die, it’s said that those with the demon slayer mark die when they’re 25. With Giyu’s birthday being the earliest in the year amongst the remaining Demon Slayer Hashira, he was likely the first to die among the survivors.

8) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Likewise, Sanemi Shinazugawa is the second to last Demon Slayer Hashira to die, thanks to his birthday being later in the year than Giyu’s. Like Giyu, he is also expected to have died during his 25th year of life due to awakening the demon slayer mark during the Infinity Castle arc’s events.

Again, while the series doesn’t specifically confirm that Sanemi died after Giyu, the information fans have available suggests this likely was the case.

9) Tengen Uzui

Uzui as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

One Demon Slayer Hashira, who can be definitively said as the last one to die, is Tengen Uzui, who retired after the events of the Entertainment District arc. Likewise, since Uzui never awakened his demon slayer mark, it’s expected that he lived well into old age.

This is further supported by the fact that he retired from the Demon Slayer Corps early, as mentioned above, and that he already had three loving wives who’d take care of him and ensure his good health.

In conclusion

While all of the Demon Slayer Hashira do die by the series’ complete end, some do so in much more gruesome and painful contexts than others. However, even within these harrowing deaths, there can be glimpses of happiness, as seen with Gyomei, Mitsuri, and Obanai. Unfortunately, there are deaths like Shinobu’s, which are tragically full of regret and sadness.

