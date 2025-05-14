Fire Force season 3 episode 7 preview hints at Benimaru saving the Company 8 from the White Clad

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the official site and X handle for the franchise unveiled the preview images and synopsis for Fire Force season 3 episode 7. Titled Sleeping Truth, the episode is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 9:53 am PT, which refers to Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 1:53 am JST, during the Animeism timeslot on MBS, TBS, CBC, and other affiliates in Japan.

In the previous episode, Shinra Kusakabe showcased his resolve against Leonard Burns. He accelerated his flames to dismantle Burns's sturdy defense. As a result, Burns finally acknowledged Shinra and felt he had the capacity to change the way of the world.

However, Burns met a tragic end, as his Doppelganger pierced him from behind and mysteriously left using a portal. The episode also witnessed the Evangelist's Grace, as the rest of the Company 8 members survived Dragon's killer move. Furthermore, the episode saw the arrival of Benimaru Shinmon, albeit in disguise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 7.

Fire Force season 3 episode 7 preview teases Benimaru sheltering Company 8 in Asakusa

According to the preview synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 7 will continue the events from the previous installment and show Benimaru Shinmon, disguised as the Moonlight Mask, fighting against the White Clad members to save the cornered Company 8 members. Benimaru is forced to use an alias because Asakusa can't afford to make enemies with the Empire.

Even though it's blatantly obvious that the "Moonlight Mask" is Benimaru, it's still an interesting disguise, nonetheless. As evident from the synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 7 will continue the adaptation from chapter 196 of Atsushi Ohkubo's manga and show Benimaru showcasing the powers of his flames against Charon, Haumea, and Dragon.

Joker, Obi, and Shinra (Image via David Production)

However, his primary objective is to take the injured Company 8 members and retreat to Asakusa. The synopsis reveals that Benimaru and Joker will successfully rescue Akitaru Obi from the Infernal bugs and then retreat to Asakusa with the rest of the Company 8 members.

On the other hand, the preview images confirm that Fire Force season 3 episode 7 will feature Hibana, Karim, and Huo Yan Li. As fans may remember, Hibana discovered a definite connection between the Doppelgangers and the Orphanage, where she grew up with Iris and other sisters. Therefore, the upcoming episode will show Hibana going to the Orphanage to find more clues about that connection.

Hibana, as seen in the preview image (Image via David Production)

Likewise, Karim and Huo Yan Li have come to the same conclusion. Therefore, they will also join Hibana in her quest. As a result, Fire Force season 3 episode 7 may finally reveal the truth about the Holy Sol Orphanage and the secret behind the Spontaneous Human Combustion.

Conclusion

Benimaru, as seen in the preview image (Image via David Production)

Benimaru Shinmon's arrival marks an important event in the series. Without him, the Company 8 members would have been wiped out, as they had to confront Haumea, Charon, Dragon, and others from the White Clad.

Benimaru's assistance and Joker's brilliance in Fire Force season 3 episode 7 will allow them to escape and regroup in Asakusa. Furthermore, the upcoming installment will reveal shocking facts about the Holy Sol Orphanage. It remains to be seen how Hibana can grapple with the bitter truth about her past.

