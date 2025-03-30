Frieren X PUBG collab has the fans claiming 'anything is possible'

On March 29, 2025, the Frieren X PUBG collaboration was announced through the official X of the manga series. The collaboration was announced for Japan only, but the fandom is also expecting its global release. However, the highlight of this collaboration became its sheer absurd nature, given how both franchises share the opposite nature.

PUBG, a battle royale mobile game filled with gore and adrenaline rush, collaborating with a hearty series consisting of drama and slice-of-life, had the fans thinking that anything might be possible, given how this collaboration came true. Moreover, the fandom speculated on the special new feature this collaboration might bring to the game.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the author.

Frieren X PUBG collaboration announced

The official X account of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End shared a visual featuring Frieren, Stark, Fern, and Himmel, with the female protagonist holding a level 3 helmet in her arms. The visual was captioned 'PUBG, showing a future collaboration with the battle royale mobile game, Player Unknown BattleGrounds.

The collaboration, for now, is only announced for PUBG Japan as fans anticipate that its hype might bring it globally. The release date and everything else regarding this collaboration are yet to be revealed. However, what came to the fans' interest was the unrealistic nature of this collaboration, which no one could have anticipated.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End portrays the exploration of life's meaning and how one should savor the little things. PUBG, on the other hand, portrays the ending of the lives of other in-game players to win the match. As this collaboration became a reality, to the majority's surprise, some claimed that anything was possible after the two franchises allied.

Reaction from the fans

The fans were confused over the collaboration, as some even claimed it to be a 'weird one.' Moreover, due to PUBG's ongoing spree of collaborations, some fandoms could see the mobile game collaborating with a random anime like Studio Madhouse's 2023 series.

On the other hand, some fans rejoiced and imagined the new things this collaboration might bring. One imagined Frieren holding an AK-47 (an in-game rifle), stating this was something they never imagined in their wildest dreams. Moreover, this collaboration even compelled some fans to return to the game, years after quitting it.

"ONLY PUBG COULD DO SOMETHING LIKE THIS," a fan said.

"This such a weird collab lmao," another one said.

"Frieren holding an AK-47 is something I never knew I needed," another fan said.

"It seems im gonna start to play this game," another one claimed.

Final thoughts

A popular demand among the fans was the announcement of a collaboration with Fortnite instead of PUBG. While Fortnite might be more popular in the West, compared to PUBG, the latter game is in demand in Japan. This might be the reason why the collaboration is only in PUBG Japan for now.

While this doesn't negate the chances of a collaboration with Fortnite, it is amazing how the fandom's popular choice is a game other than PUBG. Listening to the popular demand among the masses, Fortnite might announce its collaboration with the anime after the PUBG collaboration ends.

