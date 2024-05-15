God's Game We Play episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

God's Game We Play episode 8 is scheduled for release on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 9:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX. It will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll. Screens will light up, and the god's playground will once again be open to mortals eager to witness the splendor of their game during this much-anticipated hour.

With this schedule, the show maintains its weekly release pattern every Monday, giving fans something to look forward to at the start of each week. In the seventh episode, Fay, Pearl, and Leshea engage in a battle of wits against the gods. With episode 8 marking the halfway point, there will be five more episodes to look forward to after God's Game We Play episode 8.

God's Game We Play episode 8 release date and time

Mahtma ll's beasts as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

God's Game We Play episode 8 will air on Monday, May 20, 2024. According to the show's official X account and website, fans can anticipate that the episode will air on the AT-X channel in Japan at 9:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the show in their respective time zones at the following times.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday May 20, 2024 05:30 am Central Daylight Time Monday May 20, 2024 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Monday May 20, 2024 08:30 am British Summer Time Monday May 20, 2024 01:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday May 20, 2024 02:30 pm India Standard Time Monday May 20, 2024 06:00 pm Philippine Time Monday May 20, 2024 08:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Monday May 20, 2024 11:00 pm

Where to watch God's Game We Play episode 8?

God's Game We Play episode 8 will be accessible to viewers worldwide on Crunchyroll, where it made its grand debut. The episode will be accessible to Japanese viewers on several platforms, such as Tokyo MX, AT-X, SUN TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon TV.

In addition, the episode is available to stream on the Bandai channel, Anime Unlimited, and Hulu in some countries. With these choices, viewers can enjoy God's Game We Play episode 8, which best fits their needs by selecting their favorite platform.

God’s Game We Play episode 7 recap

Fay, Pearl, and Leshea dive into a battle of wits against the gods in episode 7. Following their victory in the inter-city tournament, the trio finally embarks into the god's elements along with Dax and other apostles from the city of Mal-ra.

They find themselves in a desert terrain where Meep (god's assistant) shows up and explains the game's rules to the players. Upon arrival, all fifteen apostles acquire a flower including a sun and poison flowers.

The objective is to place the sunflower atop a pyramid while escaping the god's beasts. The beasts are players from the god's team and also hold a flower each. The team must strategically plan and distribute the flowers cunningly to avoid getting caught or eliminated.

What to expect from God's Game We Play episode 8?

Fay and Leoleshea as seen in episode 7 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The climax of the seventh episode shows Fay and Leshea begin the game by claiming they both are in possession of the sunflower. This is evidently one of Fay's witty moves to confuse the god and progress in the game.

All fifteen apostles will have to cooperate and fare well with the rules and loopholes in the game if they wish to emerge victorious. The game will test their acting skills and ability to make unanimous decisions.

God's Game We Play episode 8 will present a battle of wits and deception as both teams try to outsmart the other. Fans will witness the plan Fay laid out after he analyzes their raises and skills.

