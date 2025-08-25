Grand Blue season 2 episode 8: Iori starts his new part-time job as Sakurako and Naomi join a Peek a Boo diving session

With the release of Grand Blue season 2 episode 8, the anime gave fans a glimpse of Iori Kitahara's new part-time job, as he was onboarded by none other than Sakurako Busijima. The anime later saw Iori's new co-workers, Sakurako and Naomi, join the Peek a Boo members for a diving session.

The anime's previous episode saw the Peek a Boo diving club members go to an abandoned school for their summer camp. During the camp, after Chisa gets drunk, she advises Iori to get a part-time job to continue his diving club activities. Surprisingly, Iori complied and got a job.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 8: Sakurako aims to impress Naomi

Sakurako Busijima as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 8 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Grand Blue season 2 episode 8, titled Coworkers, opened with Sakurako persistently convincing the store manager that she would overlook Iori's onboarding. Soon after, she asked Iori to call her "Sakurako-sama." When Iori asked why she was asking to address her using her surname, she revealed that she did not like her last name. However, after Iori pointed out that there was no way anyone would call her ugly, she asked him to call her "Busijima-sama."

As expected, Sakurako planned on giving Iori a tough time and kept insulting him throughout his entire onboarding process. Soon after, the anime introduced Iori's other coworker, Naomi Otoya. Iori was surprised to see that his new introduction was quite pleasant compared to the ones he had in his college and at Peek a Boo. Soon after, Sakurako interrupted their conversation and revealed to Iori in private that she was interested in Naomi.

Iori Kitahara as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 8 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

The next day, during a conversation with Sakurako and Naomi, Iori revealed to them that he was freeloading at his cousin's place, i.e., at Grand Blue Diving Shop. As the President of his High School Diving Club, Naomi was immediately interested. With that, he asked if he could join Iori and others for a diving session. Sakurako viewed this as a perfect opportunity and joined them.

Soon after, the anime switched its focus to the shop as Sakurako and Naomi joined Iori for a diving session. As expected, Sakurako was intimidated by Nanaka and Azusa and warned Iori that she would blame him if Naomi fell for them. However, that's not all. Sakurako was also worried about Kohei recognizing her from before. However, Iori assured her that he could beat him until his memory started to fade.

Naomi Otoya as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 8 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Soon after, the anime switched to the diving session. Naomi was already at a diving instructor level and had a fun time with the group. During this, he also shared with Iori why he started diving and why he wasn't bored seeing the same fish. Amidst this, Iori expressed how he loved people who weren't embarrassed by what they liked. This struck a chord in Naomi's heart.

Later, during the afterparty, Aina, who was suspicious that Sakurako was eyeing Iori, confronted her. While the matter could have ended much sooner, Sakurako mistakenly thought Aina was referring to Naomi, extending their quarrel.

The anime episode ended with Naomi Otoya privately asking Chisa Kotegawa about Iori Kitahara's relationship status.

