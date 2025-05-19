I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 8 is set to premiere in Japan on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 8 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Liam having rescued Christiana and the other captives of the Holy Kingdom of Liebe, the upcoming installment should focus on their recovery and return to human form.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 8 has at least confirmed its release info.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 8 release date and time

Liam will likely encourage Christiana and the other girls to join his empire in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 8 (Image via Quad)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 8 will air on Japanese television networks at 8 PM JST on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Most international fans will see this translate to a release sometime on May 24 locally as well, while some may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:00AM, Saturday, May 24, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 7:00AM, Saturday, May 24, 2025 British Summer Time 12:00PM, Saturday, May 24, 2025 Central European Summer Time 1:00PM, Saturday, May 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 4:30PM, Saturday, May 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 7:00 PM, Saturday, May 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 8:00 PM, Saturday, May 24, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 8:30 PM, Saturday, May 24, 2025

Where to watch I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 8

The Guide will likely make his next moves against Liam in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 8 (Image via Quad)

The highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series is set to be streamed weekly by Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll confirmed this with the release of its full streaming lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season. As of this article’s writing, the series has only been announced for a German alternate language dub by Crunchyroll.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 recap

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 began with introducing princess Christiana Leta Roseblaire of the Holy Kingdom of Liebe. After returning home, the Kingdom comes under attack by Goaz and his Space Pirates, with the country destroyed and her family killed. She is then taken captive by them along with several other girls, one of whom she’s instructed to choose to be freed. However, this was a ploy by Goaz, who instead experiments on the girl.

He then forced Christiana to bear her inhuman, unrecognizable form, wanting to break her spirit before instructing his people to do the same to her. The flashback ended with a continued focus on Christiana, who would be unrecognizable in her new grotesque, inhuman form if not for her beautiful eyes. At that moment, Liam Sera Banfield’s forces attacked the base, which was revealed to be on the treasure island they had targeted.

Eventually, he found her and the others, killing the scientist who did this to them as she asked him to also kill them. However, he refused, and instead said he’d pay for them to be treated and turned back to normal. He was then goaded into buying even more warships by Nias before going to “train” with Yusashi, as the Guide plotted revenge against him. The episode ended with Liam exceeding both Yusashi and the Guide’s expectations, frustrating both likewise.

What to expect from I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 8 (speculative)

Considering Christiana’s introduction was a major focus of the last release, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 8 should give an update to her and the other girls’ conditions. It should be revealed that they’ve been fully returned to their human forms, and are now devoting themselves to Liam and co.

Likewise, fans can expect Liam to make his next major move with these newfound forces. The episode will likely end by seeing them begin whatever fight or operation he has in mind for his intergalactic empire next.

