I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 is slated to be released on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following its television premiere, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other platforms for global audiences, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Saito Hojo met Maho Mei, who turned out to be Akane Sakuramori's younger sister, Maho Sakuramori. After investigating Akane and Saito's relationship, Maho asked her older sister whether she should marry Saito. She felt Akane and Saito were polar opposites.

Moreover, Maho knew that Akane was forced to marry Saito. That's why, she didn't want to let her sister experience such a hardship, oblivious to the fact that her sister had already developed hidden feelings for the boy. Given how the episode ended, fans cannot wait for the release of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 release date and time

Saito and Maho in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

According to the anime's official website and the original release schedule, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 will be released on February 28, 2025. However, because of the varying time zones and the simulcast timings, most international anime lovers can watch the episode on March 1, 2025.

The release dates and timings for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 28, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Friday, February 28, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 28, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, February 28, 2025 2 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 28, 2025 5 PM Central European Time Friday, February 28, 2025 6 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, February 28, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, March 1, 2025 1 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 1, 2025 2:30 AM

Where to watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9?

Shisei, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the TV telecast of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 on pertinent channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and others. Moreover, the episode can be enjoyed on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and other digital platforms in the nation.

Besides, international audiences from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, the Middle East, India, and other regions can watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 on Crunchyroll. However, the episode will be available 2 hours 30 minutes after its broadcast on TV.

Aside from Crunchyroll, global fans from selected regions can watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 on other digital platforms, like Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, and others.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 recap

Shisei wants to go on a date with Saito Hojo (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The episode begins with the mysterious girl from the previous episode introducing herself as Maho Mei to Saito Hojo at school. She says she wants to go on a date with Saito. When Saito rejects, she reveals that she knows everything about his married life. In fact, she threatens the boy that she will reveal everything to others if he doesn't comply with her wishes.

Later, when Maho tries to get close to Saito, Shisei arrives at the scene and protects her cousin. Interestingly, Shisei's cuteness overwhelms Maho, who almost abducts her. The next day at school, Mei Maho enters Saito's class, causing an uproar. Saito's classmates can't believe that a "cute" junior is interested in him.

Eventually, Maho convinces Saito to take her on a date. The duo goes to the school's cafeteria, where they enjoy a burger. During their lunch date, Maho clicks a bold picture with Saito, which he begs her to delete. Later in the episode, Mei Maho asks Saito about his relationship with Akane. She wonders whether the rumors about them being at each other's throats are true.

Saito Hojo and Maho on their date (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Saito says yes since Akane is her nemesis. As such, Maho asks Saito why he doesn't break up with her. Saito reveals that he has his own reasons. While returning home, Maho tells Saito that she wants to go to his house. When he doesn't listen, she threatens to create a scene. Therefore, Saito has no choice but to listen to her wish.

Following that, the episode shifts the focus to Akane and Saito's residence. Once Akane opens the door, she identifies Maho as her little sister, Maho Sakuramori. Saito is shocked to learn about Maho's actual identity because he assumed that she died. Yet, Akane reminds Saito that she never told him about her sister dying.

According to the episode, Maho went on an overseas trip with her grandmother's money. She then decides to investigate her elder sister and Saito's marital relationship. She becomes furious when she discovers that they sleep on the same bed. Later, Akane decides to make some porridge for Maho.

Maho and Akane in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

As soon as she opens the fridge, she finds Shisei inside. After recovering from her frozen state, Shisei notices Maho calling Saito her big brother. Furious, she competes with Maho to see who is "cuter" for Saito. Interestingly, Shisei wins the contest. Later in the episode, Maho goes to Akane with a proposal.

She asks if she should marry Saito instead. Maho tells Akane that she will negotiate with their grandmother to ensure she gets the tuition fee. Akane tries her best to talk Maho out of such an idea. She mentions how Saito plays violent games and is fond of eating cup noodles.

However, nothing convinces Maho, who makes the same proposal to Saito later in the bath. The episode ends with Akane and Saito second-guessing their marriage.

What to expect in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9?

As per the official synopsis revealed on the anime's official website, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 is titled Sisterly Love. The episode will showcase Saito, Akane Himari, Shisei, and Maho going to an amusement park to celebrate Maho Sakuramori's homecoming.

However, Akane isn't fond of thrill rides or haunted houses. Yet, she pretends to be tough and goes along with them. Eventually, Saito asks Akane why she's trying to show a tough front. According to the synopsis for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9, when Akane was a child, her little sister Maho was sickly and she couldn't go out to play.

That's why, she wants to ensure that Maho can have some fun now. However, when Maho pretends to get out of breath and falls midway, Akane Sakuramori becomes seriously infuriated. Besides that, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 will showcase Maho sneaking into Saito's room at night. Unfortunately, Akane will see them and kick the duo out of the house.

