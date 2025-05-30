I think Denji's obsession with fame is Chainsaw Man's biggest clue to Pochita's true identity

Chainsaw Man's unique concept of Devils embodying a certain fear leaves the doors open to infinite possibilities. The sky is the limit when attempting to imagine the kind of fears that could birth terrifyingly powerful Devils. In that regard, for quite a while now, many have pondered the true identity of Pochita, the Devil that Denji contracted with and became Chainsaw Man.

Ever since the initial phases of the story, there have been countless theories suggesting Pochita's potential identity. However, even after 204 chapters, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto remains tight-lipped about the little orange Devil's origins. Apart from him being the "chainsaw Devil" and battling the Four Horsemen, not much else has come to light.

But Denji's words in latest chapter may have teased Pochita's true identity - the fear of being forgotten.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Pochita's true identity may be hidden in Denji's want for fame

Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Denji's words in Chainsaw Man chapter 203 may have just hinted what Pochita truly embodies. In the installment, the boy displays a reluctance to harm the Fire Devil contractees despite sustaining considerable damage from Fakesaw Man. Being meshed with the imposter's arms and body, the civilians' presence made it difficult for Denji to attack.

His reasoning was that if he were to kill them, then the number of people liking him would decrease. This stems from the civilians expressing some relief at witnessing Chainsaw Man step forth to rescue them. Rightfully so, Denji was a hero in the public eye and fame/popularity was something he always wanted. Rather, it was the inner desire to be seen, acknowledged and appreciated.

But these very words of his also likely hinted at Pochita's true identity, i.e., the fear he embodied. Unique to the Devils seen so far, Pochita may be the embodiment of the fear of being forgotten. This one leans a little more to the concept side than what has been seen so far in relation to Devils. This would hint at why Denji's yearning to be noticed and remembered.

Denji in Hybrid Form (Image via MAPPA)

Moreover, Pochita's Erasure Ability also seemingly aligns with this thought. As per series lore, in his Hero of Hell form, when Pochita consumes a Devil, that Devil and the concept it represents disappears. In other words, it is wiped out and entirely forgotten, as if it never existed to begin with. Only Makima has shown to remember certain things that Pochita wiped out and no one else knew of.

Apart from her, there have been a few instances where characters have noted missing concepts or Devils that they no longer recall. This is because they were previously "erased" by Pochita, which led to them being forgotten. So in essence, Pochita himself represents the fear that someone/something disappearing so completely that they leave no trace behind.

Thus, Denji's craving for belonging, attention and being liked may be emphasized due to this. The kind of Devil Pochita is could be accentuating this side of the teen's character, which prompted him to voice what he did. It may also explain why Pochita is benevolent and not malevolent, as the former is what allows one to be remembered.

Final Thoughts

Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

To reiterate, Chainsaw Man’s concept of Devils representing various fears allows for interesting possibilities, especially in case of Pochita’s truth. The idea that he may embody the fear of being forgotten, which is nudged on by his Erasure Ability, is quite a compelling one. It would align with Denji’s desire for recognition and belonging, showcased through his reluctance to harm innocents in chapter 204.

But then again, viewing such a moment simply as a hint to Pochita’s identity may run the risk of missing Denji’s humanity. Not just fame, but his reluctance could also be stemming from genuine compassion. Denji's character has undergone significant growth and his statements reflect empathy. Simultaneously, it is equally plausible that Denji’s behavior shows moral growth.

All in all, Pochita's true identity could be simply the Chainsaw Devil or something more; elusive, enriched by both conceptual depth and emotional nuance.

