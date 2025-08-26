  • home icon
Ichi the Witch chapter 48 release date and time, what to expect and more

By Casey Mendez
Modified Aug 26, 2025 01:30 GMT
Ichi the Witch chapter 47 (Image via Viz Media)
Ichi the Witch chapter 47 (Image via Viz Media)

Ichi the Witch chapter 48 is set to release on Monday, September 01, 2025, at 12:00 am JST on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 38, according to the Shueisha-affiliated service, MANGAPLUS. Important to note, varying time zones for readers located internationally means that the chapter will be available at different times on Monday, and even on Sunday.

Chapter 47 featured Kumugi standing up to her sister. Her role as Record Keeper may have been bland initially, but it was anything but that since she joined Team Desscaras. Thus, she was never going to quit or let someone else replace her. The sister bickered and Ichi finally spoke up, his reply stunning Spica, Kumugi and likely all listeners.

Ichi the Witch chapter 48: Release date and time

Desscaras (Image via Viz Media)
Desscaras (Image via Viz Media)

As per MANGAPLUS, Ichi the Witch chapter 48 is set to premiere on Monday, September01, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Depending on where readers are located, the chapter will drop either during the early hours of Monday, or at various points during the day on Sunday.

Ichi the Witch chapter 48 release date and time, based on corresponding time zones, are as follows:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amSundayAugust 31, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amSundayAugust 31, 2025
British Summer Time03:00 pmSundayAugust 31, 2025
Central European Summer Time04:00 pmSundayAugust 31, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmSundayAugust 31, 2025
Philippine Time11:00 pmSundayAugust 31, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amMondaySeptember 01. 2025
Australia Central Standard Time01:00 amMondaySeptember 01. 2025
Where to read Ichi the Witch chapter 48

Spica Harvest (Image via Viz Media)
Spica Harvest (Image via Viz Media)

Ichi the Witch chapter 48 can be tuned in to on a number of Shueisha-affiliated services, such as the MANGAPLUS website, the MANGAPLUS phone application, the Viz Media website, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Interested individuals can access the first three and the latest three chapters for free on these platforms. For access to all chapters, a subscription is required.

Ichi the Witch chapter 47 brief recap

Team Desscaras (Image via Viz Media)
Team Desscaras (Image via Viz Media)

Titled "47th Hunt: Kumugi Harvest", the chapter with Kumugi objecting to her older sister's suggestion of replacing her. There was then a flashback surrounding what the green-haired girl did on a day-to-day basis at the Witches' Research Club. She had picked "the blandest job" they had on offer - Record Keeper.

The job entailed simply taking account of everything that happened in the most written detail as possible. She had taken the job for how sidelined it was, not involving or bothering anyone. However, that completely changed when she met Ichi. Together with him and Desscaras, she experienced a number of things.

Each of their adventures was unique and left them in all sorts of states. But one thing was constant - keeping record. Despite being beyond tired many times, Kumugi found her hand writing on its own, greating detailing everything. These records were precious, for they had were ones all of them had created together.

Spica and Ichi (Image via Viz Media)
Spica and Ichi (Image via Viz Media)

Back to the present, Kumugi admitted to the role on Team Desscaras being hard. But it was full of vibrant and exciting things she had never thought she would experiences. She continued saying that despite her reputation for messing things up, that was something she had no time to pay heed to.

So all in all, she wasn't going to give up her job. Spica was surprised and vexed to see her sister stand back up, one who had been looking down since the accident. She burst out in anger, calling her sister useless. Kumugi retorted by putting forth that Spica had healed her eye long ago and wore the patch only for appearances.

The sisters bickered and fought loudly, Spica attempting to sweet talk Ichi into choosing her over Kumugi. Finally Ichi spoke, apologizing to Spica saying that she "wasn't his type", stunning her as she slowly backed away. That was something Desscaras had taught him to say, which him and Kumugi had a hearty laugh over.

What to expect from Ichi the Witch chapter 48 (speculative)

Ichi the Witch (Image via Viz Media)
Ichi the Witch (Image via Viz Media)

Ichi the Witch chapter 48 may shift focus to Desscaras and Gokuraku next. It is very likely that they witnessed the entire incident and wouldn't be able to help themselves from approaching Ichi about it. Thus, Team Desscaras has officially been formed and is ready to go.

But it must not be discounted that this is the last readers will see of Spica Harvest. While her appearance in Ichi the Witch chapter 48 is debatable, she will definitely play a significant role in future chapters. This is only the beginning of Ichi's journey as a Witch and the World-Hater Majik needs to be stopped as soon as possible.

