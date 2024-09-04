  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Is the Dark Continent arc over? Everything you need to know before Hunter X Hunter manga returns, explained

Is the Dark Continent arc over? Everything you need to know before Hunter X Hunter manga returns, explained

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Sep 04, 2024 18:36 GMT
Is the Dark Continent arc over? Everything you need to know before Hunter X Hunter manga returns, explained
Kurapika as seen in the Hunter X Hunter manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter manga is soon set to resume serialization after Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ends, so fans may have several doubts about the series. This is because the manga has gone on extended hiatuses on several occasions, leaving fans confused over what they can expect next from the series.

Nevertheless, there's one thing that fans most definitely remember, which is that the manga had been indulged in the story arc surrounding the Dark Continent. So, is the Dark Continent Arc over, or does the story arc still have a long way to go?

While the Dark Continent Expedition arc was over years ago, what fans address as the Dark Continent Arc is still far from over.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Hunter X Hunter manga.

also-read-trending Trending

Is Hunter X Hunter's Dark Continent Arc over?

Kurapika as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Kurapika as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

No, the Dark Continent Arc from Hunter X Hunter manga isn't over. In fact, it could take quite some while before the manga finishes the current story arc.

According to the Togashi Yoshihiro -Puzzle- exhibition, there are currently seven official story arcs in Hunter X Hunter. However, the fanbase had separated certain story arcs into separate arcs, causing widespread confusion that there are nine arcs right now in the manga series. The two arcs that have been separated into different arcs were The Zoldyck Family Arc and Dark Continent Arc.

Ging Freecss as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Ging Freecss as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the separation of the Zoldyck Family Arc is a topic of discussion for some other time, evidently, the Dark Continent Arc has been divided into two individual story arcs up until now, namely, the Dark Continent Expedition Arc and Succession Contest Arc.

If one were to be doubtful about whether the Dark Continent Expedition Arc is over or not, the story arc would have been finished over eight years ago. However, if one were doubtful about the original Dark Continent Arc, it could take years before the story arc finishes. This is because Beyond Netero's expedition to the Dark Continent on the Black Whale 1 has yet to reach its destination. Hence, the characters in the series haven't reached the Dark Continent, let alone began exploring it.

Beyond Netero as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Beyond Netero as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Dark Continent Expedition Arc basically focused on the world's reaction to the Kakin Empire's decision to explore the Dark Continent. The V5 had signed a treaty against such exploration due to the possibility of a calamity brought to the general world. However, the Kakin Empire had never signed it. Hence, they were set to explore it no matter what the V5 was set to do.

Keeping that in mind, the V5 invited the Kakin Empire as its sixth member country and joined them in the expedition. This expedition saw Hunters and citizens from around the world travel on the Black Whale 1 to the Dark Continent.

Hisoka Morow as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Hisoka Morow as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As for the Succession Contest Arc, the arc focuses on a contest held by the Kakin king to decide his successor. The Kakin King pits his princes against each other in a succession contest where the contenders kill each other to become the last surviving successor to the kingdom. This contest is held within the Black Whale 1, which is why it is part of the Dark Continent Arc.

Thus, with the return of the Hunter X Hunter manga, fans can expect the series to resume the Succession Contest, albeit there has been some plot progression surrounding Hisoka Morow and the Phantom Troupe as well, suggesting an alternate storyline for the manga to explore.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी