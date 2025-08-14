Is fan service diminishing the seriousness of Chainsaw Man? Explored

Chainsaw Man doesn't fail to surprise readers with each of its chapter releases. The story has reached an intriguing point with the return of nuclear weapons, Yoru gaining a massive power-up, and Denji finally meeting the Death Devil. As Lady Death frames it, unless Yoru is stopped, the world may be in for a major reshaping in the worst possible way.

Ad

But given the manner in which chapter 211 ended, there seems to concern over one thing: is fan service diminishing the seriousness of Chainsaw Man? To answer simply, fan service is not entirely taking away from the gravitas of Tatsuki Fujimoto's series. Fans seem to be accepting of the mature themes in the manga and in the end, the topic is a subjective one.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Fan service is not lessening the impact of Chainsaw Man

Denji and Makima (Image via MAPPA)

It is no surprise that Chainsaw Man comes with an element of fan service. Certain female characters appear to be at the centre of these mature themes, like Makima from Part I and now Yoru and the Death Devil in Part II. While a fan service as this diminishing the gravitas of the series is subjective and purely down to interpretation, a majority of fans are accepting of it.

Ad

Trending

Tatsuki Fujimoto's magnum opus falls in the Seinen category of manga which, right off the bat, implies that there will be certain mature themes. They are part of the genre and the demographic the series belongs to. So, readers are generally understanding of this when they choose to pick up the manga and are accustomed to and accepting of it.

Moving on, some argue that fan service moments (like Makima using her physical appeal to manipulate Denji) distract from crucial plot elements. But then again, that isn't what the story is attempting to convey. Rather, through the Makima-Denji dynamic, the narrative highlighted Denji's vulnerability, emotional immaturity, and yearning for love, making her betrayal all the more devastating.

Ad

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

In Chainsaw Man Part II, Yoru reinforces the issue with a Makima-esque offer to the teen: physical intimacy for defeating the Death Devil. Fan service moments in the series seem to often subvert genre expectations. Rather than idealizing characters, the mangaka chooses to lay bare their cruelty, contradictions, and moral decay.

Ad

By using physical appeal as a tool for power plays, coercion, and betrayal, the series attempts to address real-world issues like objectification, toxic dependency, and the leverage of desire. When compared to other Seinen works like Highschool of the Dead or Prison School, these series use fan service mostly for comedic relief, often free from the main plot.

Contrastingly, Chainsaw Man weaves such moments into its narrative fabric, linking it to the plot's themes and character arcs. Akin to Berserk, where passion and cruelty coexist, the tone is unchanged. Fujimoto's method blends flashes of physical allure with the continuing critique of bout domination, desire, and human fragility.

Ad

But even with such elements the series remains unwaveringly serious. At its crux, the story can be interpreted as survival in a morally ambiguous world, the cost of desire, and the unavoidable clash of humanity and inhuman forces. All of its arcs pose thought-provoking questions: the meaning of life, love, and what one is willing to sacrifice for either.

Final thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man looks to have struck a balance between appalling plot twists and significant thematic weight. Chapter 211's revelations have set the stage for a high-stakes conflict with a likely cataclysmic outcome. Though some question the manga's fan service element taking away from its seriousness, Fujimoto’s approach ensures the plot's element remain intertwined.

Ad

This implies that these moments are coupled with character growth and wider social critique so as to not reduce them to mere distractions. Again, scenes centering on physical appeal mask details like manipulation, fragility, and moral decay, reflecting real-world issues. All in all, the tone does not change one bit and the story's events continue to unfold as they are.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More