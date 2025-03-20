Ishura season 2 episode 12 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura season 2 episode 12 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will be on 23 Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Ai TV. International fans can stream the episode on Disney+.

The previous installment focused on Yukiharu the Twilight Diver who was wandering the Final Land, looking for something that might fetch him something good. On the other hand, Hiroko visited Ohaku and pledged his alliance to the city with Morio Ariyama. However, he might have some hidden ambitions behind this alliance.

Ishura season 2 episode 12 release date and time in different regions

Mele as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 12 will be released on March 26, 2025, at 11 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). In other parts of the world, the release timings will vary. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 6:00 am Eastern Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 2:00 pm Central European Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 7:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Thursday March 27, 2025 12:30 am

Ishura season 2 episode 12: Where to watch?

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 12 will be released on these Japanese TV channels, according to their release timings: Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, TV Shin-Hiroshima, Nikonhai TV, HTB Hokkaido TV, Miyagi TV, Ai TV, and nine other ones.

The Winter 2025 anime series will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA. For international fans, Ishura season 2 episode 12, and the entire series will be streamed on Disney+ and other local streaming sites.

Ishura season 2 episode 11 recap

Yukihara as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 11, Hiroto The Paradox, commenced with a focus on Yukihara the Twilight Diver as he was looting the zombie town, hoping to find something of value. While he was doing so, he was approached by some half-dead humans but Yukihara senselessly killed them, trying to quench his thirst for money.

As he exited the town, he was confronted by the same traveler, whom he encountered while entering the town. However, this time, the traveler brought some friends to kill Yukihara and rob him. Fortunately, Yukihara had a whole army of soldiers supporting him. Accompanying the soldiers was the talking goblin who was on his way towards Ohaku.

Hiroto standing with his Hero candidates (Image via Passione)

The episode then shifted towards the Free City of Ohaku where Hiroko the Paradox was talking with the city's official, Morio Ariyama. As expected, due to Hiroko's young appearance and over-confidence, Morio was hesitant about allying with Hiroko. However, Hiroko took matters into his own hands and talked the city's people by gathering an audience.

During his speech, Hiroko emphasized his alliance by offering a nearly-extinct species, goblins, as the allies of the city's residents. As expected, this was enough to get Ohaku on Hiroko's side as both sides allied right at that moment. Moreover, the forces settled nearby as Hiroko chose the talking goblin, Zigita Zogi, and the chimera, Ozonezma, as his Hero candidates.

What to expect from Ishura season 2 episode 12?

Hiroto as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 12 is titled Shiki, Enemy of All. Ishura season 2's finale will formally introduce Shiki, Enemy of All, as given by the episode's title. To fans' surprise, Shiki is also known as the True Demon King who was killed by the mysterious Hero years ago.

Given Shiki's 'presumed' death, Ishura season 2 episode 12 might be a flashback. The episode might showcase how the Hero took down the True Demon King and reveal the mysterious Hero's true identity to the fans.

