Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239: Kenjaku vs Takaba begins as Takako Uro and Hazenoki seemingly reappear

Earlier this weekend, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 was officially released, bringing with it the shocking decision to shift perspective away from the battle against Sukuna. While fans were initially dismayed by author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s choice here, they were largely in support of it by the issue’s end.

As seen in the final pages of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239’s official release, the shocking battle of Kenjaku versus Fumihiko Takaba begins and is set to kick off in the coming issues. Although a very shocking decision, it’s one which fans are incredibly pleased with, and almost universally agree that it’s worth delaying Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma versus Ryomen Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 sees the seemingly invincible Kenjaku square off against the anomalous Takaba

Kenjaku eliminates two more ancient sorcerers to kick off Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 begins with a girl who looks essentially identical to Takako Uro racing through the Iwate prefecture’s Lake Gosho colony. She questions what’s going on, wondering if “he” has become desperate because the Culling Game still hasn’t finished. She then analyzes the recent rules implemented by Yuji Itadori and co, concluding them to have been made by awakened sorcerers against the idea of murder.

She furthers that these rules may have caused the game to not progress as quickly as “he” wanted, wondering if this is also why “he” sent soldiers to the colony. She then reveals herself to be talking about Kenjaku, questioning why he’s after them and why he kept them alive as Cursed Objects for so many years and brought them back to life just to kill them again.

As she says this, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 sees some sort of gaseous Cursed Spirit envelop her head, seemingly choking her. Kenjaku then says that if something isn’t as flavorful as one desires, they must add some spice to it. He answers her question by saying that all of the ancient sorcerers are as insignificant to him as seasoning and water are and that he has no attachment to them whatsoever.

A Takako Uro lookalike is seemingly killed off in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 (Image via Shueisha)

She tries to attack him with her Cursed Technique, but Kenjaku effortlessly dodges, and seemingly has the gaseous Cursed Spirit become solid around her head. Kenjaku comments that even though those are his true feelings, he still can’t help but feel wasteful. He then flicks the Cursed Spirit on her head, seemingly attacking her with the reverberations made as a result.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 then sees her ask how Kenjaku knows the locations of all of the Culling Game players. However, this could be Kenjaku imagining this, as she’s shown to be clearly dead in the next page. Nevertheless, Kenjaku explains that he applied cursed objects and seals to the ancient and awakened sorcerers respectively, making keeping track of them easy.

He then reveals that even if he hadn’t done that, all of the players still decided to stay within the colonies. He adds that there’s no reason to leave since being hunted down or having to adapt to society were their only options. Someone then arrives and confirms that the girl who appears to be Takako Uro is long dead, pointing out that Kenjaku’s long life has clearly gotten to him if he likes talking to himself this much.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 sees Kenjaku first reconfirm that point notifications are switched off before answering that he talks so much because his circle of friends keeps shrinking. He then asks Iori Hazenoki how he’d feel if he became Kenjaku’s friend, to which Hazenoki says that he’s heard worse suggestions.

Kenjaku then begins discussing the requirements his friends must meet, the first two of which are that they can’t be boring and they must be equals. Hazenoki then says he was just kidding, saying he’s done having long-haired friends for good (referencing Reggie Star here). Kenjaku calls this a shame before pulling out his phone and switching to the live stream of Sukuna versus Satoru Gojo in time to see the latter’s death.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 sees Kenjaku commend Sukuna’s tactics and how he’s enjoying himself, while Hazenoki laments not having the backup he planned on having to fight Kenjaku. Hearing this, Kenjaku says that it’s worthless counting on backup, revealing that he has deployed his barrier around both himself and Shinjuku, as well as countless surveillance spirits.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239: The unexpected arrives

Kenjaku then shares that he’d even be able to immediately tell if anyone left the area of Shinjuku via the Cursed Energy Aggregate. Essentially, Kenjaku is aware of the sum total of Cursed Energy from all the sorcerers in Shinjuku, including Yuta Okkotsu who he dubs the second strongest of the Tokyo Jujutsu High forces.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 then sees Kenjaku reveal that he also sees what the surveillance spirits see. This allows him to keep track of Maki Zen’in, as well as Ui Ui who has the ability to teleport. Hazenoki comments on how it seems like Kenjaku is scared, calling him a coward. Kenjaku laughs and says it’s just between them as friends when Cursed Spirits suddenly attack Hazenoki.

Kenjaku then asks Hazenoki if he truly thought he could hold out long enough against Kenjaku for backup to come. Hazenoki then uses his Cursed Technique to turn a tooth into a bomb, creating a brief opening. He then uses his eye for another one when a giant Cursed Spirit rushes at him, but this is revealed to be a distraction as smaller Cursed Spirits surround him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 then sees Kenjaku reveal that he’s fully aware of how Hazenoki’s Cursed Technique works. He says he targeted his head for this reason, but commends Hazenoki for still having some tricks. It’s then revealed that the smaller Cursed Spirits have stabbed Hazenoki through his neck, which Kenjaku claims will cut off Reverse Cursed Technique to the rest of his body.

Hazenoki, like the girl from earlier, then asks Kenjaku what his endgame is. Kenjaku then explains his goal of assimilating the Japanese people into the higher life form that is Tengen, adding that he wants to see something that has never been seen before. He even says that he wants to make sure something interesting in his imagination is as interesting in real life.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 sees him say in a sinister manner that this is what it means to be alive, killing Hazenoki immediately after. Kenjaku is then shown to be on a nearby road, when Fumihiko Takaba is strolling down the road, saying he has come from afar to Hakodate. Kenjaku then says they’re in Iwate while questioning why they chose Takaba to come to fight him, summoning Cursed Spirits to attack with as he does so.

Fumihikto Takaba (center front) officially challenges Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 (Image via Shueisha)

The Cursed Spirits then attack Takaba, while Kenjaku says he’s uninterested in awakened sorcerers with the exception of Hiromi Higuruma. However, much to Kenjaku’s surprise, Takaba is seemingly uninjured, claiming that the gloves are coming off now. Kenjaku questions what’s going on, saying that it’s not as though his attack didn’t work, but that it was forced into not working.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 then sees Takaba claim that the most exciting thing in the world is when the side character steals the show. The chapter ends with Kenjaku agreeing as both smile and seemingly prepare to fight each other.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239: In summation

With the apparent death of Takako Uro and Iori Hazenoki, it seems that Kenjaku is inching closer and closer to his ultimate goal of assimilation. However, neither he nor his fans expected Fumihiko Takaba to stand in his way. With this exciting development, fans are anxious to see how their fight goes, and if Takaba can utilize his incredibly powerful Cursed Technique in a way with which to defeat Kenjaku.

Although Takaba’s victory is unlikely, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 does at least seem to establish that Kenjaku will have a difficult time winning, if he can win at all. Nevertheless, their fight is sure to be an exciting one, especially based on how it’s set up in this latest issue’s final moments.

