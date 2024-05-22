Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261: Major spoilers to expect

With the return of Satoru Gojo seemingly being teased in the final moments of the previous issue, fans are more excited and anxious than ever for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261. Likewise, many are scouring every corner of the internet in an attempt to find any verifiable spoilers or leaks on the upcoming installment’s events.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 available as of this article’s writing. Furthermore, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan have brought the long-term viability of this spoiler process into question. As a result, it’s potentially liable to go defunct at any given point without warning, including this current release week.

Thankfully, there are some aspects of and events within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 which fans can count on being present in the upcoming issue even without the help of spoilers. Unsurprisingly, one of the most significant revolves around the reveal of Gojo’s “return,” and who or what it is that Sukuna is really seeing on the battlefield.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 likely to set up Sukuna’s death rattle with a vision of his only “friend”

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 will likely begin with a continued focus on the scene which the previous release ended on. Time will likely “freeze” here as the narrator explains what it is Ryomen Sukuna’s seeing and why he’s seeing it. Likewise, this explanation should begin by explaining how Sukuna never had someone whom he viewed as a friend because there was no one he ever truly viewed as an equal.

This will likely transition into an explanation that Sukuna came to view Gojo as an equal and friend by the end of their fight, especially considering the former owes his win over the latter to Mahoraga. The narrator should then explain that like Kento Nanami and Gojo before him, Sukuna is having a vision of those he cared for most in his life as his imminent death approaches.

As the narrator says this, Gojo will likely “disappear” in the smoke, signaling that time has “unfrozen.” Likewise, fans can expect to see Sukuna’s attempt to open his Domain Expansion having failed, allowing Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo to continue whaling on him unrelentingly. The two are likely to each land Black Flashes on Sukuna here, mirroring the groove they got into at the height of their last shared battle.

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 should then see Sukuna realize himself what’s happening, especially in the aftermath of his Domain Expansion failing to open. He’ll likely try and think of a way out of this situation, but eventually deduce that Todo’s presence all but guarantees no escape opportunity to present itself.

Realizing he’s cornered, Sukuna is likely to demonstrate a ferocity fans have yet to see out of him, with his Cursed Energy oozing out of him in jagged and rough waves which Yuji and Todo sense. The pair will likely be momentarily frozen by this, setting up a shift in focus to Uraume and Kinji Hakari where the former will likely reveal that this is what she referenced earlier by sukuna’s true power.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 will likely end with Hakari sharing some form of rebuttal, which will be the equivalent of a proclamation of trust in his friends and allies. The final panel should see Hakari prepare to activate his Idle Death Gamble Domain Expansion, setting up a focus on his fight with Uraume before returning to a feral Sukuna’s final breaths later on.

Related links