Jujutsu Kaisen all but confirms the character to beat Sukuna

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga getting closer to its end, it is likely that the story will wrap up pretty soon. With the antagonists running wild and the heroes desperate to catch up to them, the state of the story currently looks bleak. However, there might just be one person who can put an end to the biggest threat of them all.

Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the series, was driven by the sole desire to protect people and die a meaningful death, surrounded by his loved ones. In contrast to his dream, he has lost pretty much everyone he cared about since the Shibuya Incident.

However, it seems like it's finally time for Itadori to shine as he faces his biggest nemesis yet in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Yuji Itadori may be the only one who can beat Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

As unlikely as it sounds, Yuji Itadori stands the strongest chance of putting an end to Ryomen Sukuna's reign of terror. In fact, he has been built up since day one as the one who can possibly go head-to-head with The King of Curses at some point in the future. Furthermore, Satoru Gojo himself acknowledged Itadori's potential to surpass him one day.

After Sukuna killed Gojo in chapter 236 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, there seems to be no one who can stand up to him. Even Hajime Kashimo, who was saving his Cursed Technique to face The King of Curses, was wiped out with pretty much no difficulty. Now that he has his original form back, with four arms, two mouths, and six eyes, Sukuna is clearly the strongest one left in the world.

However, immediately after Kashimo died, Yuji Itadori leaped into the battlefield alongside Hiromi Higuruma at the end of chapter 238. Since then, the focus of the manga has shifted to Takaba's battle against Kenjaku, leaving fans questioning Itadori's fate.

The first fight between Itadori and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

However, it might just be Itadori's time to shine this time. Ever since the Shibuya Incident arc, he has gone through a constant cycle of suffering as he saw the people he cared about the most die right in front of him. In the Shibuya arc, he saw Mahito kill Nobara Kugisaki and Kento Nanami in front of him. Furthermore, Sukuna had taken over his body while he was unconscious and caused the deaths of thousands of innocent people.

In the recent arcs of the manga, he also saw Sukuna take over Megumi right in front of him and proceeded to use his body to kill Satoru Gojo while all Itadori could do was watch.

In addition to all this, Itadori has never gotten a single win in any of his fights. The only time he got close was when he beat Mahito with the help of Todo. However, he never got to kill Mahito as Kenjaku absorbed him later on, thereby making his victory feel like a complete loss.

Fast forward to his current battle against Sukuna, Itadori arguably has the strongest motive to put an end to his opponent's life. Fans believe that he might even end up doing so since everything that has happened to him has led to this point.

Itadori was said to be a cage for Sukuna, rather than a vessel for him. This implies that Itadori's soul might be stronger than The King of Curses. Furthermore, during his first battle with Mahito, it was stated that Itadori had the ability to attack his soul.

In chapter 213 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, after taking over Megumi's body, Sukuna punched Itadori in the stomach with such force that it almost created a hole in his stomach and sent him through several buildings. In spite of that, Itadori got back up and confronted The King of Curses and even managed to land a hit on him. It is important to note that at this point in time, Sukuna had the strength of 15 fingers.

With Higuruma by his side, it's strongly believed that Itadori might just end up pulling off the impossible. There's also a possibility that he might have an ace up his sleeve, in the form of a newly-awakened Domain Expansion.

Fans have been waiting for Itadori to get a decent power-up for a long time, and a Domain Expansion would be the perfect way for him to stand up to his opponents. It's obvious that Itadori has some kind of a plan to win against Sukuna. Since he teamed up with Higuruma, it's possible that the latter may end up playing a key role in Sukuna's defeat.

Exploring possible ending to Sukuna vs Itadori

With Sukuna regaining his original form, there's pretty much no one left who can stand up to him. Even Yuta Okkotsu, who's believed to be the second strongest sorcerer after Gojo, thought that he would be a 'burden' had he stepped into the battle of the strongest.

With an overpowered villain like Sukuna, it's becoming more likely that the antagonists might just win at the end of the story. However, as Jujutsu Kaisen is a shonen manga, Sukuna's demise has to come sooner rather than later if the story wants to progress forward.

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori is perhaps, the most suitable candidate to take out Sukuna. Furthermore, he is joined by Higuruma, whose Domain Expansion forbids any form of violence. Considering Sukuna's crimes, it's unlikely that he will get off with a light punishment.

In fact, Higuruma's domain might just be the key that allows Itadori to take out his bitter rival once and for all. Otherwise, he should get some kind of power-up that allows him to go head-to-head with The King of Curses.

At the end of the day, it's more or less guaranteed that Sukuna will meet his demise, and who better to put an end to him than Itadori?

To conclude

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are anxious to see the long-awaited battle between Sukuna and Itadori. However, with the focus shifting towards Takaba vs Kenjaku, it's unclear when readers will get to see their beloved character go up against The King of Curses.

Considering all that has happened to Itadori throughout the story, it will certainly be a satisfactory moment for his character if he ends up being the one to kill Sukuna. However, with things as they are currently, it looks like fans will have to wait a few more weeks or months at best to witness the continuation of the fight.

