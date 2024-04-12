Jujutsu Kaisen's Sanskrit dub sends goosebumps with Gojo and Sukuna's Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen's storytelling, coupled with a large character roster, epic fight sequences, mind-boggling techniques, and unimaginable hype makes it one of modern-day's highest-rated series. Added to that, the Japanese voice acting brings a whole new depth to the story.

Needless to say, Japanese isn't the only language the manga is dubbed in. English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and French are just some of the languages it can be watched in.

But a recent dubbing of a segment of the manga has been exploding on social media for how snazzy it sounds. More so, the language of the dub being Sanskrit is surprising.

Jujutsu Kaisen sends jitters with Sanskrit dub

Few imagined that dubbing Jujutsu Kaisen in Sanskrit would sound good. Turns out, it exceeded expectations and sounds impressive. An edit created by user @_flovr_ on Instagram, and reposted by @corpse.kun_ showcases a part of the Gojo-Sukuna fight dubbed in the classical Indian language.

Specifically, the segment where Gojo and Sukuna engage in a Domain clash has received a Sanskrit voiceover. In Sanskrit, Domain Expansion (DE) translates to Shetra Vistar. Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine is rendered as Durbhavnapoorn Tirth and Gojo's Infinite Void as Anant Shunyata.

While it might be quite uncanny to hear an anime dubbed in Sanskrit, given how this sounds, it might be a good idea. If an edit like this can turn out to be viral enough, it could open the doors to a whole new section of voice acting.

Gojo Satoru vs Ryomen Sukuna

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

The fight between Gojo and Sukuna was the series' most awaited and likely the best thus far. Even non-fans were hyped to witness a clash between these two massive forces. The battle between the strongest was worth the long wait and did not disappoint.

It began with each side testing the other, launching half-hearted attacks to see how the other would react. But it quickly picked up pace since both started taking the fight seriously. Gojo and Sukuna's Domain clash was especially brilliant, given the distinct nature of each one. They used DE quite early on in the fight.

One was attempting to outdo the other and in the process, both sorcerers opened their respective Domains a total of 5 times. A point to be noted here is that DE is a complex technique and is dubbed 'The Pinnacle of Jujutsu'.

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

While the upsides are tremendous, the downsides are equally dangerous. Not only does it substantially drain the user's Cursed Energy, but it also takes a mental toll on them. Except for sorcerers like Gojo and Sukuna, DE cannot be used over and over. Its use is very limited and has a considerable cooldown period. Nonetheless, there is a reason the pair were dubbed "the strongest".

The fight went on for several chapters till Sukuna unleashed Mahoraga and a combination of the Shikigami in Megumi Fushiguro's Ten Shadows technique. The Demon King ultimately claimed victory by slicing Gojo in half at the waist, following which the Jujutsu High sorcerers arrived for the final battle.

Related links:

Akutami could be setting up a Gojo vs Sukuna rematch in Jujutsu Kaisen (& for a good reason)

Jujutsu Kaisen releases special Gojo VS. Sukuna PV with original art from Gege Akutami

Megumi is not making it out of Gojo vs Sukuna alive (& an old Jujutsu Kaisen chapter confirms it)