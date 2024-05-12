Jujutsu Kaisen: The battle against Sukuna proves who Yuji's true savior is

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 is set to be released on May 13, 2024. The early release of the chapter has had fans over the moon because of the return of a character who could be a key sorcerer in defeating the King of Curses.

Although the chapter confirmed the death of the Blood Manipulation user Choso, it also showed the arrival of Aoi Todo since the Shibuya arc. Moreover, the chapter also confirmed that he could still have his cursed technique. So, Aoi's return could lead to the demise of Sukuna.

But fans fail to understand the role of this sorcerer in the life of the protagonist Itadori Yuji. This could be because fans consider Gojo Satoru the true savior of Itadori as he saved Yuji from execution in the series' start. But the impact of Aoi on Itadori's growth made him the sorcerer he is today, which could make him the true savior of our protagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion

Why Aoi Todo is the true savior of Itadori Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen

Itadori Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to chapter 259, the chapter commenced with Sukuna activating his Divine Flames and directing them towards the protagonist. Fortunately, Choso blocked these flames and saved Itadori Yuji, but was burned to death afterward. He thanked Yuji for considering him a brother and parted ways.

Yuji, now reluctant to attack Sukuna because he killed one of his closest subordinates, thought of falling back. However, Aoi Todo made an appearance and backed up the confidence of the protagonist. The chapter revealed that Aoi had a plan to undertake which he refrained from revealing to Yuji as the sorcerers thought the latter might have a spiritual connection with Sukuna.

Aoi claimed that he could still have his Boogie Woogie, despite losing one arm, as he felt a slight heartbeat from his cursed technique. With Sukuna in an extremely weak state such that he can hardly activate his cursed technique, could the ultimate tag team outshine the King of Curses in the final fight?

Itadori Yuji (left) and Gojo (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Itadori Yuji was introduced in the first episode as a vessel for Sukuna, which led to the Jujutsu society calling for his execution. Due to Gojo Satoru's name, his execution was avoided. Moreover, Gojo also introduced the concept of cursed energy to the protagonist so that he could survive in the jujutsu society, which could make the strongest sorcerer Itadori's savior.

But Gojo's input for Itadori seems trivial compared to Aoi Todo's. Aoi and Itadori met for the first time during the Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event arc. Due to their similar preferences for women, they became best buddies, at least in the eyes of Aoi. He taught Yuji Black Flash, a technique that the protagonist perfected.

Itadori (left) and Aoi (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Moreover, during the Shibuya arc, when Itadori is about to give up his fight against the cursed spirits because of the loss of Nanami and Nobara, Aoi stepped in and gave him enough confidence to avenge the death of his subordinates. With the return of Aoi against Sukuna at such a crucial point, this could only mean that he wants Itadori to not die before taking down every cursed spirit.

Where Gojo Satoru avoided Itadori's execution when he entered the jujutsu society, Aoi was responsible for teaching the protagonist enough things such that the latter was able to stay with cursed sorcerers without any fear of being left behind. This could make Aoi the real savior of Itadori, instead of Gojo Satoru who just introduced Itadori to the jujutsu society.

