Kagurabachi chapter 48 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 48 is set to be released on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 41st issue, according to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website. Due to the varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can read the chapter for free on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

The previous chapter revealed Yoji Uruha's connection to the Kunishige. The master blacksmith entrusted Yoji with the Enchanted Blade, Kumeyuri. Later, Yoji was devastated to learn about Kunishige's death. Besides that, the chapter saw Chihiro and Hakuri meet Yoji and ensure his safety.

Kagurabachi chapter 48 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to MANGA Plus, Kagurabachi chapter 48 will be released on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #41. However, due to the differences in time zones, most manga enthusiasts can access the chapter earlier on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 48, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, September 8 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, September 8 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, September 8 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, September 8 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, September 8 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, September 8 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, September 9 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, September 9 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 48?

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga readers and the fans of Takeru Hokazono's manga can read Kagurabachi chapter 48 for free on multiple Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MANGA Plus official site, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the official website of VIZ Media.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters can be read for free on these platforms, besides the Shonen Jump+ app, where fans require a monetary subscription to access every chapter. Fans also need to get a subscription to read beyond the six free chapters of the series on MANGA Plus.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 recap

Expand Tweet

The chapter, titled Uruha, kicks off with a monologue from Yoji Uruha, who recalls how Kunishige Rokuhira entrusted him with the Enchanted Blade, Kumeyuri, to fight in the Seitei war. Following the war, the sorcerer voluntarily hands over the blade to Rokuhira and never hears of him again.

Fifteen years later, he learns about his death and becomes devastated. The Kamunabi elite forces also inform him about the existence of the seventh Enchanted Blade and Kunishige's son, but the sorcerer can't imagine the blacksmith having a son.

Fast forward to the present, the chapter shows Uruha escaping to the Atago station on being instructed by one of the Kamunabi sorcerers. He tells Yoji Uruha that he will contact Kamunabi HQ to send reinforcements there. Eventually, Hakuri locates the sorcerer because of his conspicuous appearance.

Yoji learns about Kunishige's son (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, Uruha is skeptical about Hakuri, wondering how he can protect him against the Hishaku assassins with powers on par with Enchanted Blades. Meanwhile, Hakuri notices Uruha carrying a blade. The sorcerer reveals it's a normal blade he carries for self-protection.

The chapter goes into a flashback, where Chihiro is seen telling Hakuri that he's special. According to Chihiro, a normal person can only use a single type of Spirit Energy, and that too in a limited capacity. Once that person signs an Eternal Contract with an Enchanted Blade, they lose their original sorcery.

Therefore, the contractors of the Enchanted Blades are defenseless without sorcery and their blades. The chapter returns to the present and shows several Hishaku members surrounding Yoji Uruha and Hakuri. The young Sazanami sorcerer passes out while trying to use Isou.

Yoji Uruha, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Seeing no other option, Yoji Uruha demonstrates his fine swordsmanship to eliminate four assassins. Following that, he and Hakuri board a train, where they notice more Hishaku mobs. However, Chihiro Rokuhira, who is already on the train, decimates the mobs with his Enten.

Chihiro assures Yoji that he and Hakuri will keep him protected. Yoji finds traces of Kunishige in Chihiro. The chapter ends with Yoji shouting that he will fight for the Rokuhira again.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 48? (speculative)

Chihiro comes to Yoji's rescue (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Given how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 48 will likely show Chihiro and Hakuri taking Yoji to the Kamunabi headquarters and find out more about his Enchanted Blade, Kumeyuri. Yoji Uruha may ask Chihiro to tell him more about himself given how much he loves Kunishige.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback