Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers: The Chaos in Samura and Iori's lives is revealed

Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers, released on Thursday, March 27, 2025, were expected to continue with the main narrative. However, the alleged leaked spoilers saw the manga continue with the flashback, which revealed more hidden memories of Iori and Seiichi Samura. The official chapter will be released on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

In the previous chapter, it was revealed how the Sword Saint annihilated 200,000 people on the small island after the Seitei War. Even though the invaders signed a peace treaty, the Sword Saint chose to destroy everyone. Yura, the Hishaku's leader, also told Samura that Sword Saint's "Malediction" would be repeated in their country sooner rather than later. Besides that, the chapter revealed intriguing facts about the Eternal Contract.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 73.

Ad

Trending

Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers show Samura's distress in flashback sequences

Seiichi Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers begin with a random person talking to Seiichi Samura about his child going to the same class as Iori's. He asks Samura whether he's nervous, to which the blind sorcerer faintly says yes. However, the person assures Samura that it's a small town, so there are barely any students to go around. As such, their children will be familiar with each other.

Ad

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers shift to another flashback memory, where Samura is seen talking to his late wife's picture. He tells her how Iori has been enrolled in a school. Yet, an apprehension gnaws at him for keeping Iori's name as it is. Samura also worries about the repercussions his daughter may face for being "Seiichi Samura's daughter."

That said, he assures his late wife, Inori, that their daughter is doing well, even though she gets sad at times when she realizes that her mother is no longer there. At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 73, Iori arrives home. Samura asks her whether she's having fun at school.

Ad

Iori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Iori mentions how the students in her class finally read about Samura's exploits in the war as part of their syllabus. As a result, Iori received plenty of attention, with students asking her about her father. However, Samura soon finds out that Iori has gotten into a fight with her classmate when he checks her swollen head.

Ad

According to Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers, not every individual perceived Samura as a hero; some branded him as a serial killer. That's why one of Iori's classmates lashed out at her for being Samura's daughter. As a result, Iori retaliated, which led to their fight. The chapter's spoilers then show Samura apologizing to the child's parents, even though it wasn't Iori's fault.

The parents, on the other hand, feel guilty about their child's comments and apologize to Samura. At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers, Seiichi Samura gets a call from the school. He picks up the phone and asks whether Iori is in trouble. However, Iori says he only wants to skip class and return home.

Ad

Trash bags are scattered outside Samura's house, as seen in chapter 66 (Image via Shueisha)

Once they return, they notice heaps of trash outside their house. Iori gets visibly nervous over this. However, she tries to keep a brave front. Meanwhile, the people from Samura's neighborhood talk about the trash being left outside their home. One day, Samura even catches the perpetrators red-handed. That's how he discovers that the truth about the Sword Saint's sins is circulated as stories.

Ad

Just then, Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers switch the focus to Yura talking to the Hishaku sorcerer wearing a hat. The other sorcerer feels that revealing the truth about the war won't sway someone of high intellect. However, only the "doubts" over the heroes will remain. At the same time, he acknowledges how many people have already begun to slander the "heroes" as "murderers."

Yura then reminds the sorcerer that the opponent they are facing is the strongest swordsman known to everyone. Hence, no one can directly take the slander to his face. That's why the Hishaku leader wants to steadily progress toward their goal. Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers then show Iori being bullied by her classmates, who constantly label her as the daughter of a "Serial Killer."

Ad

Samura and Inori (Image via Shueisha)

However, Iori wants to bear all the pain as she doesn't want anybody close to her (she's referring to her father here) to go far away again after her mother's death. Meanwhile, Samura is constantly reminded of all the people he has killed. That's why he is scared to even open the door to her daughter's home and embrace her.

Ad

Eventually, after a year and a half, he sends Iori to Inori's younger sister, bringing their time as father and daughter to a close. Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers then switch to a different memory where Chihiro visits Samura's house. Samura is seen talking to Shiba about the Sword Saint's sin and how it will come about once again.

The blind swordsman then remembers Kamunabi's assurance, including how he doesn't need to worry about the man anymore. That said, he wants to count on Shiba to take care of Kunishige Rokuhira for the sake of their (Kunishige and Chihiro's) future. Yet, the promise wasn't fulfilled. Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers end with a panel, where Samura learns about Kunishige's death.

Ad

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 73 spoilers extended the long flashback, showcasing more events from Iori and Seiichi's blurred memories. It was revealed how Samura and Iori's lives as parent and child were disrupted due to slander from the general public.

The constant bullying Iori faced in the school forced Samura to take the drastic measure and send his daughter to Inori's sister. At the same time, the chapter teased how Samura discovered Kunishige's death via a phone call, presumably from Shiba.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback