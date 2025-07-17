Kagurabachi chapter 87 spoilers: More Hishaku sorcerers are revealed, as Uruha gets his moment to shine

Kagurabachi chapter 87 spoilers, released on Thursday, July 17, 2025, were expected to shift the focus to Hishaku and their actions in Kamunabi Headquarters. Interestingly, the leaked spoilers didn't disappoint fans, as the chapter revealed new members of Hishaku. The official chapter will be out on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The previous chapter resolved the conflict and showed a heartwarming reunion between Samura and Iori. On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira vowed to get stronger to shatter the Shinuchi blade. Furthermore, Chihiro learned about Hishaku's attack on Kamunabi HQ. As such, the Enten user teamed up with Samura.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 87.

Kagurabachi chapter 87 spoilers show Yura and his Hishaku group facing Uruha and Hakuri

Yura is ready to infiltrate the Kamunabi HQ (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 87 spoilers open with a scene at the Kamunabi Headquarters' Information Storage, where someone goes through the details about the Hishaku. Apparently, the Hishaku aren't registered in the Family Index, and their Sorcery doesn't belong to a noble family.

Meanwhile, Azami has obliterated the Samurai Hishaku sorcerer off-screen. Yet, he still cannot fathom the relationship between each Hishaku member, their origin, and other important facts associated with their identity. It's almost as if they are ghosts.

At the same time, he acknowledges their potential. With a varying age group, the Hishaku assassinated a formidable man like Kunishige Rokuhira. At any rate, Azami senses something strange, as the other four Hishaku members haven't yet arrived.

Azami, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 87 spoilers, the Hishaku must come down to the Threat Elimination Ground to proceed to the lower floors. Just then, he realizes something haunting that the chapter doesn't reveal. Following this, the narrative transitions to Uruha, speculating that the Hishaku might only use pawns, and not take any risk themselves.

He wonders if the remaining Hishaku members are planning to swoop in when the demolition is done and claim the credit. However, the ex-Kumeyuri user doesn't plan on losing a second time. Afterward, Kagurabachi chapter 87 spoilers introduce three new Hishaku members (their names are yet to be revealed) besides the masked man (Hiruhiko's partner).

One of them, a lady Hishaku member, sees their partner yawning. The other member snores while waiting at a lounge. At this moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 87 spoilers, Yura arrives at the scene and talks to an elderly person at a desk. Yura asks the man if he could show him the restroom.

Yura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Hishaku's leader also asks the man if he isn't scared like the rest of the Kamunabi members who went into hiding. The elderly person states that he doesn't have anything to lose at his age. Yet, he wanted to see the people responsible for Kunishige's murder.

He thought they would be monsters. That's why he is slightly disappointed to see Yura and his comrades. According to Kagurabachi chapter 87 spoilers, the Kamunabi sorcerer doesn't consider the Hishaku as "Ghosts," but rather a group of people who are only good at hiding and running. He thinks he doesn't have anything to teach them.

Following this, the elderly person tells Yura and others to head to the Threat Elimination Ground. Yura intently listens to the man's words and offers a negotiation. He intends to flip a coin, and if he wins, the elderly man will show him the way. On the other hand, if the other person wins, he gets to kill Yura.

The Information Storage Room in Kamunabi (Image via Shueisha)

Interestingly, the odds fall in Yura's favor, as he wins the bet. As Yura heads to the washroom with his men, he asks them if they are nervous. The dark-haired Hishaku member asks Yura if he doesn't feel nervous at all. Yura replies that he does indeed, especially since it can be his final day.

However, he also acknowledges that worrying about such things is a waste. Nervousness can bring victory. Furthermore, he reminds him that he's the strongest one amongst them in the Hishaku. Meanwhile, in Kagurabachi chapter 87 spoilers, the masked Hishaku member feels the insider must be caught up in chaos by now.

Even after all the plans, they could only get a small gap to slip through. With no exact coordination set in, he thinks they must move suddenly. Afterward, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 87 spoilers switches to the sixth floor of the Kamunabi HQ, the Barrier Core.

Kamunabi sorcerers (Image via Shueisha)

One of the sorcerers responsible for stabilizing the core barrier senses something strange and begins to sweat. Elsewhere, Yura begins the countdown from ten to zero. Sensing tension around the barrier keeper, Izaru casts his sorcery on him. The barrier keeper states that he was momentarily disturbed, but now he has regained control.

Interestingly, the Hishaku uses the sorcerer's lapse in concentration to teleport to the floor, where Uruha and Hakuri were fighting against the assassins. Uruha and Hakuri glance behind them and notice the Hishaku emblem on their opponent's hands. Hakuri is worried and wonders how they can take on multiple Hishaku sorcerers on their own.

Uruha, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Uruha assures him that it's fine, as he isn't "unarmed" at all. According to the Kagurabachi chapter 87 spoilers, an Enchanted Blade user trades off their original sorcery to wield the katana. Since Uruha isn't bound to the lifelong contract anymore, his original sorcery has returned. The chapter ends with Uruha ready to fight against the Hishaku with his own sorcery.

