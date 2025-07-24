Kagurabachi chapter 88 spoilers: Uruha showcases his sorcery as a new character appears

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 88 spoilers surfacing online on Thursday, July 24, 2025, the manga was expected to show Yoji Uruha fighting against the Hishaku with his Sorcery powers. Interestingly, the leaked spoilers didn't disappoint fans, as the chapter showcased Uruha's Sorcery and introduced a new character as well.

Ad

The previous chapter revealed the remaining three Hishaku sorcerers and explored their interesting personalities. Additionally, the chapter saw Yura and the other Hishaku members teleport to the floor where Uruha and Hikaru were. Facing five Hishaku sorcerers, Yoji Uruha finally decided to showcase his Sorcery skills.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 88.

Kagurabachi chapter 88 spoilers show Kiri Shirakai coming to help Uruha and Hakuri

Uruha, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 88 spoilers, the chapter is titled The Start. The alleged spoilers of this chapter begin with Izaru discovering that five Hishaku sorcerers have entered the western side of level five. Izaru is slightly irritated, as he wanted them to gather at the Execution Grounds. Nevertheless, he instructs every group to intercept the Hishaku.

Ad

Trending

One of the Kamunabi members reminds him about the anonymous informant, but Izaru thinks they have no time to deal with such things at the moment. Therefore, he asks all the high-ranking officers to attack from the west and not allow the Hishaku members to reach the center.

He also tells them that it's fine to destroy the headquarters a bit, as their primary priority is to annihilate the Hishaku. Meanwhile, the Kagurabachi chapter 88 spoilers also show Yura puzzled to see Uruha alive. He curses Samura in his mind, as he knows that the Tobimune user is responsible for this.

Ad

The new Hishaku sorcerers (Image via Shueisha)

On the other hand, Uruha asks Hakuri about his condition. According to Kagurabachi chapter 88 spoilers, Hakuri has kept his Isou on hold for the time being, as he cannot use it repeatedly. That said, he can transport stuff, though everything he has registered so far has been reset.

Ad

Meanwhile, Uruha analyzes his surroundings and realizes that there are seven enemies altogether. Just as he gets ready to take on the opponents by himself, one of the traitors drops dead. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 88 spoilers introduce Kiri, whom Uruha knows well.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 88 spoilers, Kiri Shirakai is the granddaughter of Itsuo Shirakai, the founder of the Iai White Purity Style. Back when Uruha used to study under Itsuo, he often took care of Kiri (he calls her Kiri-chan). Meanwhile, Hakuri looks slightly puzzled by the familiarity between Kiri and Uruha.

Ad

Itsuo Shirakai in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 88 spoilers also reveal that Itsuo Shirakai has gone missing. Apparently, he went to the mountains to fight a bear, as he had grown tired of slashing down people. Interestingly, Kiri and Itsuo still exchange messages via "mail." Meanwhile, during a conversation, Kiri mentions that she wants to kill her grandfather badly.

Ad

According to the spoilers, Itsuo always believed that women with their slender arms wouldn't be able to hold blades, as it would only result in their death. This is why Kiri badly wanted to prove her grandfather wrong and chop off his head. Meanwhile, the Hishaku members stand perplexed after hearing Kiri's words.

Nevertheless, they finally launch an attack at Uruha, who deflects it with raw strength. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 88 spoilers show Yoji Uruha activating his sorcery, Kou-en (Crimson Stage). As soon as he does that, one of the Hishaku sorcerers activates their sorcery, Ma-Kou. Using this, the Hishaku sorcerer conjures demonic gnaws.

Ad

Yura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Yura grabs a book and pulls a sword from it. He attacks Uruha using the sword, who blocks it with his own blade. Interestingly, Yura realizes that Uruha has impressive speed, but his destructive power from earlier has vanished. He wonders whether it's sorcery that enhances a single aspect of his ability.

Ad

Yura asks Uruha not to disturb them any longer, as they don't have much time left. However, Yoji Uruha remains undeterred by such comments. He reminds Yura that they have entered the Kamunabi's beehive, from which they cannot escape. However, Yura, who has fully thought things through, knows that the Kamunabi have "a lot of different people."

Furthermore, the Hishaku's leader mentions that they can easily let people buy into their momentary chaos. With that, Yura mentions that they still have another card to play, which is called fighting to the death. At this moment, Yura's eyes turn black, akin to the sword saint's.

Ad

Yura's darkened eyes (Image via Shueisha)

On the other hand, the bald Hishaku sorcerer demonstrates another sorcery to seemingly destroy the floor's ground. Sensing trouble, Uruha asks everyone to stand back. As the ground begins to shake, Hakuri wonders what he should do. Kagurabachi chapter 88 spoilers end with Kiri asking Hakuri to get back as she takes charge.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More