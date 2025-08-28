Kagurabachi chapter 92 spoilers: Yoji Uruha awakens his primal instincts

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 92 spoilers surfacing online on Thursday, August 28, 2025, the chapter was supposed to focus on Yoji Uruha and Natsuki Misaka teaming up against Hokuto. As expected, the chapter showcased the characters in action. The chapter will be officially released on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The previous chapter saw Hokuto ask Hakuri about Yoji Uruha's location. Eventually, Natsuki Misaka arrived at the scene and faced the Hishaku swordsman. Natsuki showcased his sorcery, Lightning Menace, to surprise Hokuto. Additionally, the chapter saw Hokuto finally meet Uruha.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 92.

Kagurabachi chapter 92 spoilers show Yoji Uruha and Natsuki's battle against Hokuto and Yura

Natsuki, Uruha, and Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 92 spoilers, the chapter is titled Those Swordsmen.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 92 spoilers begin with Hokuto excited to fight against Yoji Uruha. He reunites with Yura and asks him if he saved the swordsman for him. Yura replies that it's only because he was tough to deal with. Meanwhile, Uruha greets Natsuki, who asks him why he is running amok.

Uruha explains that Hishaku's sorcery makes their bodies all heavy. However, he feels slightly better. Meanwhile, Natsuki observes Uruha's reaction speed and realizes that the swordsman hasn't even begun taking him seriously yet. The ex-Kumeyuri user then asks Kiri to take Hakuri and proceed to Shinuchi's location.

He realizes the danger they are in, so he wants the Shinuchi to be secured. Following this, the Kagurabachi chapter 92 spoilers show Hokuto introducing himself to Uruha, for whom he has great admiration. He casually reveals his involvement in Kunishige Rokuhira and Misaka's death.

Natsuki vs. Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 92 spoilers, Hokuto can create armored samurai dolls and control them remotely with his sorcery powers. That's how he was there on the day of Rokuhira's assassination and plunged a katana straight into his chest. Hokuto also reveals interesting facts about his "boss," Yura.

Apparently, Yura was the orchestrator of Rokuhira and Misaka's murders. According to Hokuto, everyone has sworn their allegiance to Yura because he is irreplaceable. Hokuto is about to reveal more information about Yura's sorcery, but is interrupted by Uruha, who cuts off one of his arms in a flash.

Hokuto is surprised by Uruha's Iai White Purity style technique, realizing it's more than he imagined. Natsuki follows it up with a lightning menace, which leaves Hokuto slightly in a bad shape. However, the Hishaku swordsman doesn't lose composure, but rather enjoys the battle.

Hokuto, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yura notes that Hokuto's actions have clearly riled up Uruha and Natsuki. Meanwhile, Hokuto is ecstatic to fight against a battle genius, who started learning the art of Iai White Purity Style at 16. He doesn't doubt Uruha's expertise a bit, as it all pumps him up. With that, the Kagurabachi chapter 92 spoilers show Hokuto launching his counterattack.

While parrying Hokuto's attacks, Uruha realizes that his opponent's sense of distance and dynamic vision are extraordinary. He is also in awe of Hokuto's monstrous muscular strength. As the battle presses on, Hokuto lands a strike on Uruha and cuts off his thumb. However, he also sustains a minor injury in the process.

At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 92 spoilers show Natsuki Misaka blitzing past Hokuto with a fearsome strike. He asks Hokuto if he is truly fine, relishing a battle with someone who has been wasting his life in hot springs for the past three years. With that, Natsuki lands another attack at the Hishaku swordsman and remarks that Uruha isn't even close to his original potential.

Uruha vs. Yura (Image via Shueisha)

Having said that, Natsuki understands the battle potential Hokuto has. His insane speed, coupled with the fluidity in movement, makes him a formidable foe. However, he doesn't intend to lose against someone, especially after mastering many skills. Natsuki wants to show that his skills have sharpened.

Realizing Natsuki's threat, Yura jumps in front to parry his blows. Meanwhile, Uruha, who sustained heavy injuries earlier, observes how powerful Natsuki has become while he was relaxing in bathwaters. Natsuki's growth fills him with a renewed vigor, and his primal instincts are finally awakened.

Kagurabachi chapter 92 spoilers end with Yoji Uruha brutally swinging his blade at Yura and Hokuto, and leaving them wounded. Hokuto is wowed by Uruha's murderous aura, while Yura stands unperturbed.

