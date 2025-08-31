Kagurabachi chapter 92: Uruha regains his battle instincts against Hokuto and Yura

Kagurabachi chapter 92 was released on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 40. The chapter witnessed Yoji Uruha and Natsuki Misaka in action against Hokuto and Yura. In the chapter, the ex-Kumeyuri user harnessed his inner strength and awakened his actual fighting instincts.The previous chapter saw Hakuri and others confront Hokuto, who asked them about Yoji Uruha's location. Eventually, Natsuki Misaka stepped in and faced the Hishaku swordsman. Although Hokuto wanted to fight against a proper &quot;swordmaster,&quot; he was intrigued by Natsuki's prowess. Ultimately, he found Uruha, along with Yura.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 92. Kagurabachi chapter 92: Uruha and Natsuki take on Hokuto and YuraPicking up the events from the previous issue, Kagurabachi chapter 92 opens with Hokuto chirpily asking Yura whether he saved Uruha for him. Yura answers that it's only because he was strong, implying that he couldn't defeat the swordsman on his own. In the meantime, Natsuki asks Uruha why he is looking sluggish. Uruha replies that it's because of the enemy's sorcery, which made his body heavy.However, he assures him that he is good to go. Meanwhile, Natsuki Misaka recalls his fight against Hokuto earlier and thinks the swordsman hasn't even gone all out yet. On the other hand, in Kagurabachi chapter 92, Yoji Uruha asks Kiri to go with Hakuri to the Shinuchi. Afterward, Uruha and Natsuki face their opponents.Yura and Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)Kagurabachi chapter 92 then shows Hokuto introducing himself to Yoji Uruha. He mentions that he respects Uruha's feats with the Enchanted Blade in the Seitei War a lot. Therefore, he has long dreamed of fighting him, with his whole spirit and body. Furthermore, Hokuto casually mentions that he killed Ibuki Misaka and Kunishige Rokuhira with his own hands.Hokuto doesn't stop there, but reveals his sorcery skills and the fact that Yura orchestrated Kunishige and Misaka's murders. According to Kagurabachi chapter 92, Hokuto's sorcery allows him to create armored dolls and operate them at his will. Additionally, he reveals that Yura is an integral member. As for Yura's sorcery, Hokuto doesn't say anything.Hokuto and Natsuki (Image via Shueisha)As soon as Hokuto finishes his explanation, Yura instantly cuts off his right arm with Iai White Purity Style. The Hishaku swordsman is stunned by the sheer speed of the technique. Natsuki doesn't stand idle, as he launches another Lightning Menace at Hokuto. Yura comments that Hokuto has truly riled up their foes.After this, Kagurabachi chapter 92 shows Hokuto launching a counterattack against Uruha. The Hishaku swordsman thinks it's easy to imagine &quot;death&quot; in the future while fighting against a swordsman of his calibre. Just as Uruha swings his blade in his direction, Hokuto deftly dodges the attack.The Hishaku swordsman then swiftly cuts off Uruha's fingers on the left hand, as payback for his right hand. Uruha realizes that Hokuto is truly a good fighter, with a keen sense of distance and dynamic vision. Furthermore, the ex-Kumeyuri user is in awe of Hokut's muscular strength.Natsuki's Lightning Menace (Image via Shueisha)At this moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 92, Natsuki Misaka makes a surprising move to wound Hokuto. He also reminds him that Uruha is nowhere near his true strength, having wasted his years indulging in hot spring baths. Yet, on the contrary, Natsuki continuously honed his skills. That's why he doesn't want to lose against Hokuto, no matter how strong he is.In the meantime, Yura decides to join the party yet again, as he doesn't want to take any risk with Natsuki. Meanwhile, Yoji Uruha realizes how razor-sharp Natsuki has gotten in swordplay while he was relaxing in the hot springs. At the same time, he acknowledges Hokuto's exceptional skills.Uruha awakens his instincts (Image via Shueisha)He thinks it's all the more reason for him to kill the Hishaku now. Following this, the chapter narrates Yoji Uruha's accomplishments as the &quot;Former Prodigy.&quot; In the Seitei War, Uruha honed his skills by constantly evading death. As such, his sword's original purpose was the skill of living.Surrounded by the master swordsmen, Yoji Uruha awakens his battle instincts from the Seitei War. He unsheathes his blade with his mouth and swiftly cuts Hokuto and Yura. Kagurabachi chapter 92 ends with Yoji Uruha leaving Hokuto and Yura wounded with deep cuts.Also read:Kagurabachi chapter 91 full highlights One Piece chapter 1158 full highlightsHokazono is stepping up as the next Akutami, and Kagurabachi's latest massacre proves it