Latest One Piece Vivre Card reveals Devil Fruit names, the Seraphim's Haki, and more

A supplementary medium designed to provide information on the One Piece manga, the Vivre Card mostly summarizes already known facts or reveals minor details, such as the characters' heights, birthdays, or hobbies. However, it’s not uncommon for this databook to reveal important information before the manga itself does so.

The Vivre Card has sometimes caused controversy by missing or openly contradicting the One Piece manga’s established canon. That said, these mistakes are periodically corrected. One Piece, author Eiichiro Oda doesn’t personally write this databook but is involved in the project and has validated its content.

Oda openly invited fans to read the Vivre Card to learn more about the series, which means that he considers this publication a reliable source of information about One Piece. Read on to find out all the information in the databook’s latest release, including the Seraphim’s ability to use Haki, the Cross Guild bounties of the members of SWORD, Stussy’s Devil Fruit, and more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1131.

Every information featured in One Piece's November 2024 Vivre Card databook

Monkey D. Garp

Garp as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Garp’s card introduces him as the legendary “Marine Hero” who, despite his 78-year-old age, is still powerful enough to make pirates tremble in fear when they hear his name. His energy fuels the resolve of the young Marines, whom he nurtures as the future of the Navy.

The Vivre Card also mentions that, even as an old man, Garp retains the same strength he had in his prime days when he fought on par with Gol D. Roger and even cornered the legendary Pirate King on more than one occasion. To be fair, this information seems in stark contrast to the One Piece manga, where it was stated – several times – that Garp’s power declined due to his old age, making his current version less powerful than his prime incarnation.

The databook reveals that Garp’s justice motto is “My Justice”, highlighting his independent and free-spirited nature. Eccentric but good-hearted, Luffy’s grandfather wants to live and enforce justice in his own way, truly embodying the will of a natural-born Supreme King. In line with the manga, the Vivre Card databook indeed confirms that Garp can use Observation Haki, Armament Haki, and Conqueror’s Haki.

Kuzan “Aokiji”

Kuzan as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

After losing to Sakazuki “Akainu” in the conflict to become the Navy’s new Fleet Admiral, Kuzan "Aokiji" resigned from the organization. As he wandered searching for a purpose, he seemingly found it within Blackbeard’s crew. Kuzan’s card continues by exploring his life.

Kuzan, a man who idolized Garp, eventually became his apprentice. The two spent many days training together until Kuzan’s fists became strong enough to crush warships. During the Ohara Incident, Kuzan was forced to use his Devil Fruit powers against his friend Jaguar D. Saul, leaving his survival to fate.

Upon joining the Blackbeard Pirates, Kuzan stormed Cacao Island alongside Van Augur. They returned to Hachinosu after defeating Cracker and abducting Pudding. As Garp arrives on the island to rescue Koby, Kuzan clashes with his former mentor. Eventually, Kuzan and the rest of the Blackbeard Pirates managed to prevail over the old “Marine Hero,” who was taken into custody.

That said, Kuzan’s card instills heavy doubts about his true allegiance. The text wonders if Kuzan’s sense of justice still lives on even though he has embraced darkness. It also states that his true intentions remain unknown.

The Vivre Card also reveals Kuzan’s birthplace – the Vespa Kingdom, a country in South Blue – and his favorite drink, Tio Pepe’s Sherry Wine. This is especially funny, considering that Tio Pepe is a real-life brand of wine. The databook does not mention that Kuzan has Conqueror’s Haki. It’s only confirmed that he can use Armament Haki and Observation Haki.

Marshall D. Teach “Blackbeard”

Blackbeard as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard’s card mentions his intention to turn Hachinosu into a nation recognized by the World Government. As the current ruler of the island, Teach “Blackbeard” would become its official king. Blackbeard took control of Hachinosu two years before the present One Piece narration, exploiting the incident caused by Trafalgar Law to defeat the island’s previous ruler.

Around the same time, the Blackbeard Pirates defeated the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates in the so-called “Payback War”, and Blackbeard was recognized as an Emperor of the Sea. However, he aims even higher, his ultimate goal being to collect all the Road Poneglyphs to find the One Piece treasure.

Upon learning of the abolition of the Warlord system, Blackbeard set his sights on Boa Hancock’s Love-Love Fruit. He defeated Hancock but was forced to retreat without stealing her Devil Fruit by the unexpected appearance of “Dark King” Silvers Rayleigh.

As per the Vivre Card, Blackbeard befriended Kuzan as the two allegedly found their interests aligned. During the recent battle on Winner Island, Blackbeard demonstrated his power as one of the Four Emperors. He inflicted a crushing defeat on Trafalgar Law, bringing the Heart Pirates to the brink of annihilation.

The databook didn’t mention the Color of Conqueror among Blackbeard’s Haki types, listing him only as a user of Armament and Observation. Interestingly, the databook also revealed that Blackbeard’s flower symbol is the Red Spider Lily, a plant considered the symbol of death in Japan.

Borsalino “Kizaru”

Kizaru as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Kizaru’s card focuses on his recent inner torment. Tasked with killing his friend Vegapunk, the Admiral abandoned his typical nonchalant demeanor as he was forced to choose between friendship and duty. After sharing joyful times with Vegapunk, Sentomaru, Kuma, and Bonney in the past, he reunited with them under much sadder circumstances during the Egghead Incident.

Caught in an emotional struggle, Kizaru’s own belief – the Unclear Justice – wavered. The Admiral's approach remained calm, but his heart was full of anguish. Kizaru decided to fulfill his duty as one of the Admirals, but taking Vegapunk’s life with his own hands pushed his mind to the breaking point, with his signature sunglasses covering his flowing tears.

Plagued by his doubts, Kizaru wasn’t really interested in fighting Monkey D. Luffy. Nevertheless, he showed his incredible combat prowess by adapting to Luffy’s unpredictable fighting style as they clashed in Egghead. He overpowered Luffy’s Gear 4 and remained unharmed after the young pirate used Gear 5. In fact, Kizaru even helped Luffy, hoping that he could prevent him from having to kill his beloved friends.

Rob Lucci

Lucci as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Feared as the World Government’s “Massacre Weapon,” Rob Lucci dramatically improved his fighting skills during the timeskip. He now uses his newfound Awakened Devil Fruit to enforce “Dark Justice”, his personal belief according to which anyone who opposes the World Goverment must be mercilessly crushed.

Hungry for battle and seemingly devoid of emotion, Lucci despises the weak. On Egghead, he clashed with Luffy but ended up overpowered as the battle progressed. During the struggle, however, he attacked and quickly defeated Sentomaru. Lucci then temporarily teamed up with Luffy to fight the Seraphim but soon broke the alliance to target Vegapunk.

In the following confrontation with Roronoa Zoro, Lucci stalled his opponent, believing that he was the one in control of the duration of the battle. But he misjudged the situation, as Zoro defeated him as soon as he stopped playing around. Even then, this outcome revealed an unexpected side to Lucci’s character.

Unable to move due to his severe injuries, Lucci begged Saint Mars to spare and, if possible, rescue his partner Kaku. This shows that even the cold-hearted secret agent has human feelings. The Vivre Card also reveals that Lucci would work as a pigeon breeder if he weren't an assassin. In light of this, Lucci may not be so heartless after all.

Koby

Koby as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The young officer Garp considers the future of the Navy; Koby, the “Hero,” has come a long way. Overcoming his fears and insecurities, he has trained hard and has become a world-famous Marine officer through sheer hard work and dedication.

The Vivre Card reveals that Koby’s birthplace is Satsuruzo Kingdom, a country in East Blue. The databook does not mention that Koby has Conqueror’s Haki. This corroborates the idea that his new formidable technique, the Honesty Impact, doesn’t involve the Color of Conqueror. Granted, the Vivre Card databook is not new to making mistakes about such things.

For example, it didn’t list Conqueror’s Haki among Yamato and Zoro’s Haki types, even though they were clearly shown using this power in the One Piece manga. Considering that Koby’s Honesty Impact lacked the thick black trail of lightning that distinguishes the characters who can use Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, Koby probably only uses Armament Haki, at least for the time being.

The Seraphim

S-Hawk as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Cyborgs that combine the Lineage Factor of the former Seven Warlords with the insane durability and toughness of the Lunarian Race, the Seraphim look like teenagers. However, the Vivre Card confirms that they were born only two years before the present One Piece narration. The databook also reveals that all of the Seraphim – there is one of them for each former Warlord – can use Haki.

So far, they have only been confirmed to use Armament Haki and Observation Haki. The Color of Conqueror wasn’t mentioned, even though S-Snake and S-Hawk were created from the genetic material of Boa Hancock and Dracule Mihawk, the former being a confirmed Conqueror’s Haki user and the latter most likely being one.

The databook states that S-Snake’s beauty and strength are no less than Hancock’s. It also mentions that S-Hawk has no weaknesses in combat as he inherited Mihawk’s swordsmanship, the strongest in the world.

Stussy

Stussy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

A CP0 elite agent sent on Egghead along with Lucci and Kaku, Stussy revealed herself to be a creation of Dr Vegapunk and, more precisely, the clone of a former Rocks Pirates member. Stussy suddenly turned against Kaku and Lucci to prevent them from assassinating Vegapunk. Taking advantage of the shock caused by the sudden betrayal, she incapacitated and captured her colleagues.

To do this, she sprouted sharp teeth which she used to suck the blood of her targets, causing them to fall asleep instantly. The Vivre Card revealed that his ability stems from the Bat-Bat Fruit. According to the databook, the initial plans for Stussy included Zoan Devil Fruits based on other animals, such as the cat or the panda.

Dr Vegapunk

Vegapunk as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegapunk is the greatest scientific genius to have ever lived in the One Piece world. The Vivre Card databook recalls how he founded the clandestine research team MADS, only to disband it after being arrested by the World Government. Then, he began working in Punk Hazard, where one of his research subjects was King, the last Lunarian survivor.

Four years ago, Vegapunk moved his laboratory to Egghead, where he performed the operation that turned Bartholomew Kuma into a mindless cyborg. He also worked on the Seraphim project. However, the World Government assassinated Vegapunk after learning he was researching forbidden subjects, such as the Void Century.

Having foreseen this, the scientist recorded a message to be broadcast worldwide in the event of his death. Even though his main body died as a result of Saturn and Kizaru’s attacks, Vegapunk survived through his satellites, six cyborgs – each of which embodied a particular aspect of the scientist’s personality – into which he split his consciousness. Although they all appear to be different ages, Vegapunk’s satellites were all born two years ago.

Other One Piece characters

Hibari as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Vivre Card revealed some of the Cross Guild bounties for the members of SWORD. Interestingly, both Kujaku and Prince Grus have a bounty of five stars, even though their formal rank is that of Rear Admirals, which should only be worth three stars according to the Cross Guild’s bounty system.

The databook also revealed the bounty of Ginny, the former lover of Bartholomew Kuma. During her time as an officer of the Revolutionary Army, the price on her head amounted to 190 million berries.

Last but not least, the Vivre Card indirectly confirmed that the young Marine officer Hibari is the daughter of Sakazuki “Akainu”. As per the databook’s information, Akainu and Hibari come from North Blue and have the same exact blood type. It’s also mentioned that they speak the same dialect, further teasing their kinship.

