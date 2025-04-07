Lazarus episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 2 will be released on April 13, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episodes on Tokyo TV. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the latest episodes on Adult Swim and Toonami.
The first episode was released on Sunday, and fans were quite happy with the series’ debut. MAPPA’s animation quality did not disappoint fans, and the parkour sequences were quite fluid. The episode spent a considerable time setting the tone for the remainder of the season. Here’s everything you need to know about Lazarus episode 2 ahead of its release.
Lazarus episode 2 release date and time
Lazarus episode 2 is slated to release on April 13, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episodes on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Lazarus episode 2, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:
Where to watch Lazarus episode 2?
Fans residing in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 2 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These platforms will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date and time. However, Animax will commence broadcasting the episode on May 10, 2025, at 10 pm JST. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the latest episodes on Toonami and Adult Swim.
A brief recap of Lazarus episode 1
The episode commenced by giving fans a brief look into the wonder drug, Hapna. This is supposed to cure almost any kind of pain, and it rarely has side effects. Dr. Skinner had created this drug, and the citizens treated him like a saint. However, he disappeared for three years and resurfaced once again. The scene cuts to a maximum security facility where Alex Gilberto is locked. He was serving multiple life sentences. However, he had a visitor that day, who wanted to recruit him for a mission.
She played a video that Dr. Skinner released publicly. He stated that the Hapna drug was created to mutate and stay within the body. He informed us that humanity had only 30 days to find him. He had a cure for the disease and would provide it to the public should they manage to find him. Alex Gilberto escapes prison and breaks free from the cops. However, he is kidnapped and recruited for Project Lazarus - a mission to find Dr. Skinner before the 30 days are up.
What to expect in Lazarus episode 2?
Episode 2 will most likely focus on the mission debrief and will be introduced to all members of the team as they prepare to embark on their mission. Furthermore, we receive some information on why Alex is wanted, and who the remaining team members are.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.
