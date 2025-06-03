Maebashi Witches episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Maebashi Witches episode 10 is set to release on Sunday, June 08, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. This episode of the original anime from Studio Sunrise will air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 and Gunma TV. The latest episode will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.
The next episode will likely feature a major battle for the Maebashi Witches. Having lost their shop to an unexpected face, the girls have only 24 hours to get it back. If they are unable to do so, they fail their witch training and will revert back to regular high school girls along with their memory of whatever has happened thus far being wiped.
Maebashi Witches episode 10 release date and time
Maebashi Witches episode 10 is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 08, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Given the release time, some international viewers will be able to access the episode in the early morning hours, while others may be able to watch it in the afternoon. In certain regions, the episode's release will coincide with the local airing in Japan.
Maebashi Witches episode 10 will air in Japan at the following times, based on their respective time zones:
Where to watch Maebashi Witches episode 10?
According to the series' official X account, Maebashi Witches episode 9 will first air on Tokyo MX on June 08, 2025. It will then be available on BS11 approximately two hours later, at 12:30 am on June 09.
Additionally, the episode will air on Gunma TV on June 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will also be available on Crunchyroll.
For international viewers, the episode will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others. However, these platforms require a subscription.
Maebashi Witches episode 9 brief recap
Titled "Maebashi Witches are Eternal and Forever", the episode began with showcasing how far the girls had come. The shop was flourishing and packed with customers. The girls had accumulated over 23,000 MaPo. Done for the day, they debated taking a break for the summer vacations as a familar face walked in.
This was Eiko, the girls' very first customer, who had wanted to get into med school. But as it stood, she was frustrated with the pressure of actually getting in, which is why she apparently needed a push. Now more powerful than before, they did what they do best and attempted to make the flower in Eiko's heart bloom.
But unlike regular customers, she didn't disappear. Moreover, she could see Keroppe, who labelled her as a potential witch. She was thus offered to become one, with her electing to experience what a day as a witch would be. Amidst all this, the group decided to attend the Maebashi Fireworks Festival.
On the day, however, Azu chose to cancel by feigning illness. On one side, she was concerned about her true appearance and revealing it, whilst on the other hand, the girls had noticed that she was exerting herself and her refusal to go outside. So, they decided to trick her into coming into the shop and spoke with her.
To bypass whatever reasons Azu had, the girls bought goodies from the festival and using MaPo, had their own Fireworks Festival in the shop. The episode ended with Eiko making her wish come true - she used all the accumulated MaPo to take over the shop and cast the girls out.
What to expect from Maebashi Witches episode 10?(speculative)
Circumstances have suddenly boiled to a peak, which is what will be shown in Maebashi Witches episode 10. No preview or hints have been provided regarding what is up next, but considering the recent turn of events, the girls are in for a battle. They lost their shop to Eiko, an individual slated to be more talented than all of them combined. As the 24 hour timer to return ticks, Maebashi Witches episode 10 should feature an uphill task to take back their shop and their status as the Maebashi Witches.
