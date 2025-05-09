Mitsuki's Sage Mode may be the best in Boruto (but he needs to follow Sarada's path)

Boruto has a lot of different characters who need to be given greater development in the coming chapters and Mitsuki's Sage Mode is an element that needs to be delved into quite heavily. That is because the character's use of this ability has presented some questions in the series and has the potential to be the best version in the franchise, although it would have to follow the path of Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan.

This means that, much like Sarada with Yodo's death, Mitsuki is going to need an emotional trigger in Boruto to truly push his limits and unlock his potential, which could go hand in hand with his development in the series. He has been mostly left in the background in this second part of the manga thus far by Ikemoto, although this plot point could be quite useful to make him relevant again.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining the potential of Mitsuki's Sage Mode and how it could be exploited in Boruto

Mitsuki as seen in the manga and anime (Image via Shueisha and Studio Pierrot).

Some fans have noticed that Mitsuki’s Sage Mode looks different from others created or altered by Orochimaru. He grows horns, his skin changes, and a cross-like mark appears on his face. These features are similar to Kabuto’s Sage Mode and Sasuke’s Cursed Mark form.

This could be a direct result of Mitsuki being created from zero by Orochimaru, unlike Kabuto and Sasuke who were born through normal means, thus making him more suited to use this state. There could also be the case of the character's own Sage Mode being in an advanced state, thus explaining the look, but he still can't handle it, evidenced by the different times he has been seen tired after using it.

In that regard, the situation mirrors Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Uchiha, which was activated through the emotional trigger of Yodo's death at the hands of the Shinju clone known as Ryu. It is likely that Mitsuki is going to need his own version of an emotional trigger to push himself and gain greater power with this transformation, although the path to get there is uncertain.

What could happen

Mitsuki and the titular protagonist (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Any meaningful emotional moment that Mitsuki is going to have is likely meant to be connected to Boruto because they share a good connection, and the former has called the latter his "Sun". There is no denying that it highlights how much he holds him in regard, which is why he could be unlocking the full potential of his Sage Mode as a direct result of the protagonist being at risk.

That scenario could be very likely, although it depends on how events are going to play out in the story, especially considering the effects of Omnipotence on the cast. However, Ikemoto has been sidelining Mitsuki for the vast majority of the second part of the story and needs his own moment to shine, much like Sarada did recently against Ryu.

Final thoughts

It is difficult to predict what is going to happen to Mitsuki in the story when considering how the second has been playing out and how much of a minor role he has had thus far. However, his Sage Mode has a lot of potential and the idea of an emotional trigger could be a great way to display it.

