  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Modern Shonen lacks a good tournament arc, and it might be a good thing

Modern Shonen lacks a good tournament arc, and it might be a good thing

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 11, 2025 01:46 GMT
Modern Shonen lacks a good tournament arc, and it might be a good thing (Image via Production I.G., Ufotable, David Production)
Modern Shonen lacks a good tournament arc, and it might be a good thing (Image via Production I.G., Ufotable, David Production)

A tournament arc was essentially a need for any respectable Modern Shonen precursor during the anime golden age. These storylines, which ranged from the savage thrill of Yu Yu Hakusho's Dark Tournament to the renowned battles of Dragon Ball's World Martial Arts Tournament, shaped shonen fiction for many years.

Ad

However, we're seeing a noticeable departure from this once-essential format as Modern Shonen develops further. This change is by no means a loss; rather, it reflects a richer, deeper tendency in storytelling that emphasizes narrative creativity, varied world-building, and emotional depth.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

The role of the Tournament Arc in Modern Shonen storytelling

Denji and Pochita as seen in one of the Modern Shonen without any tournament arc (Image via MAPPA)
Denji and Pochita as seen in one of the Modern Shonen without any tournament arc (Image via MAPPA)

Unquestionably, tournament arcs used to provide a well-organized and exciting structure, featuring increasing combat, surprising power-ups, and a stage on which to showcase several characters. However, this framework developed into a double-edged sword over time. The tournament model became overused in many series, resulting in clichéd, repetitive stories.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Characters were frequently reduced to fighting weapons rather than fully formed people due to the format's rigidity, which hindered narrative originality. Storytelling in Modern Shonen has become increasingly ambitious. These days, fans anticipate complex character arcs, antagonists with dubious morals, and world-building that goes well beyond a combat ring.

Also read: Pochita's existence might alter the prophecy in Chainsaw Man

Comparatively speaking, a tournament arc can feel constrictive due to its focus on one-on-one combat and linear progression. Even when contemporary shows try to incorporate tournament-style elements, such as My Hero Academia's U.A. Sports Festival arc, they are frequently more emotionally charged, shorter, and entwined with larger character growth and storyline outcomes.

Ad

Moreover, Modern Shonen fans are more narrative-savvy. They have grown up with television programs that break down traditional clichés and present lengthy narratives with nuanced pacing.

Also read: 10 Shonen anime characters who could have been the protagonist instead

A conventional tournament arc could seem like fluff in that situation, particularly if it has little emotional or narrative significance. The evolution of the genre acknowledges that tournaments no longer need to have the same narrative weight, rather than rejecting them.

Ad

Shifting focus: Character and complexity

Senku, as seen in one of the Modern Shonen without any tournament arc (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Senku, as seen in one of the Modern Shonen without any tournament arc (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The reallocation of focus from combat to character is one of the most intriguing results of this change in Modern Shonen. Creators may now freely explore psychological depth, interpersonal relationships, and issues like trauma, legacy, and identity in new ways, because tournament-based limitations are no longer an issue.

Ad

This has made it possible for characters in shows like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan to live in morally complicated worlds where every choice has consequences and each storyline segment feels like a digression from the main plot. Dramatic battles may be a feature of a well-written Tournament storyline, but world-building and emotional depth are sometimes neglected.

Also read: 5 Shonen protagonists who stand a chance against Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo (& 5 who get crushed)

Ad

Instead, combat is woven into the fabric of contemporary storytelling. Winning isn't the only goal of battles, they also serve to highlight the personalities and values of the participants.

In Modern Shonen, the intensity frequently comes from actual stakes, warfare, political intrigue, or existential threats, rather than from the format of a tournament. This change reflects the genre's evolution and appeals to both new viewers and die-hard aficionados seeking something beyond spectacle.

Ad

Embracing innovation and diversity

Ad

The tournament arc's demise as a standard mechanism has allowed Modern Shonen to flourish in complexity and diversity. There's a renewed interest in storytelling formats that don't fit into conventional categories. While some series, like Demon Slayer, exploit cinematic pace and emotional arcs to create something new, others, like Chainsaw Man, embrace chaotic, nonlinear storytelling.

A competition is just not required for engagement in this environment. More varied stories have also been able to emerge as a result of the lack of required tournament arcs. Under the broad shonen umbrella, creators are no longer restricted to checking off the same genre boxes.

Ad

Also read: 5 Shonen anime protagonists can withstand Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko (& 5 who would immediately perish)

Instead, they are allowed to experiment with psychological horror, political drama, or historical fantasy. Because of this adaptability, Modern Shonen is now characterized by the audacity of its concepts and the intricacy of its execution rather than only its battles.

Conclusion

Shinra Kusakabe as seen in one of the Modern Shonen without any tournament arc (Image via David Production)
Shinra Kusakabe as seen in one of the Modern Shonen without any tournament arc (Image via David Production)

Its diminishing prominence in Modern Shonen signifies a necessary and natural transition, even when nostalgia may draw us back to the excitement and thrill of a classic tournament arc. There is less demand for strict conventions as storytelling becomes more complex and emotionally impactful.

Ad

A new route is being forged by modern Shonen, one that emphasizes sincerity, depth, and unpredictability. Although it is no longer the main focus, the tournament arc is still present. And by dropping that crutch, the genre has grown bolder, more varied, and ultimately more satisfying for both new and returning viewers.

Also read:

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications