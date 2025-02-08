Momentary Lily episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Momentary Lily episode 7 will premiere on February 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will initially air on Japanese broadcast networks such as Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and other affiliated channels. The episode will also be available to stream on services like U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll.

In episode 6, the girls set out to prove that they were human by shooting an "emotional pool video." While doing this, they ended up thoroughly enjoying themselves with poolside cooking. However, the episode ended with the girls learning that Citron was now in danger, as the Wild Hunts had found their location and were closing in.

Momentary Lily episode 7: Release date and time

Ayame and Sazanka (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 7 is scheduled to air on February 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The series is part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. After its official broadcast on Japan's TV networks, the episode will become available for streaming in other parts of the world.

Depending on where viewers are located, the release times for Momentary Lily episode 7 in various parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Japanese Standard Time

11:30 pm

Thursday February 13, 2025

Pacific Standard Time

06:30 am

Thursday February 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time

02:30 pm

Thursday February 13, 2025 Central Standard Time

08:30 am

Thursday February 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time

08:00 pm

Thursday February 13, 2025 Philippine Time

10:30 pm

Thursday February 13, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time

01:30 am

Friday February 14, 2025

Where to watch Momentary Lily episode 7?

Renge, Erika, Sazanka, and Ayame (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 7 will first air on Tokkyo MX at 11.30 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2025, in Japan. It will then be broadcast on channels like Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X.

Streaming giant Crunchyroll will release the episode three hours after the original airing. Additionally, the episode will be available for streaming on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on Friday, February 14, 2025, and on Amazon Prime the following day, Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Momentary Lily episode 6 recap

Team Emyu (Image via GoHands)

Titled "Pool and Video and Summer Shanghai-style Squid Yakisoba," this episode saw the girls visit a swimming facility while tracking Citron and Vell. For a little context, an online entity "Vell" replied on one of Citron's posts, questioning if Citron was a human, which was also the concern of Citron, and vice versa. The girls were curious too, as if it were true, they were other survivors.

But there was one major issue - how does someone prove themselves to be human on the internet? Thus, the decision was made - they would stop by the pool at the city center and shoot an "emotional pool video." This would be proof that they were human since Wild Hunts were not capable of creating something like this, even if they scoured the internet for deepfakes.

However, there was yet another call to be taken - what kind of video do they shoot? To begin with, the girls set up the camera and videoed Hinageshi playing her game, but it was too plain. Next, Erika decided to "plank till she passed out," but given her athletic background, she held it easily for 10 minutes and again, too plain.

Renge (Image via GoHands)

Third came Renge - she was asked to eat a tray of onigiri. But she was so nervous that her appetite subsided very quickly. The girls tried one thing after another - swimming, singing, playing games, etc. - but to no avail. The series then did what it does best - Kappou. Renge had a talent for it, and that's what the girls decided to do, i.e., it was Team Emyu's poolside cooking.

Today's delicacy in an apocalyptic world was Summer Shanghai-style Squid Yakisoba. The girls managed to shoot a great video and reminisced about Yuri, wishing she could have been there. Ayame regretted never videoing when Yuri was around and wished that no one else disappeared. She valued the people she had now and didn't want to lose them.

With everything done, Sazanka uploaded the video and followed Citron online. However, the girls soon received shocking news. The episode ended with Team Emyu learning that Citron and other survivors were in danger, as the Wild Hunts had found them and were edging closer to their base (of sorts). The girls needed to do something and fast.

What to expect from Momentary Lily episode 7? (speculative)

Hinageshi (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 7 is expected to finally shed more light on the mysterious Citron. Beginning as an online presence posting photos of different locations, it could in fact be a human being trying to warn and collect survivors. After all, following the Wild Hunt attack, it was even uncertain what could be considered human online. But anyhow, the next episode is anticipated to be action-packed.

Additionally, Momentary Lily episode 7 may touch upon Renge's memories. Citron's real identity and possibly Vell's could be the keys to restoring them. Again, one of them could also be the girl that Yuri had long gotten separated from and was in search of.

