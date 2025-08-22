Momo Yaoyorozu remains one of the most underutilized characters in My Hero Academia (and it's not because of her Quirk)

My Hero Academia has introduced numerous Quirks and characters that ended up being synonymous with their Quirks while eventually reaching the pinnacle of their hero careers. Although many of the introduced characters realized the potential laid out for them, be it via their character traits or their Quirk, Momo Yaoyorozu from class 1-A ends up as one of the most underutilized characters within the series.
Although Momo remained as one of the more prominent characters in the series in terms of appearances, her growth, both as a character and as someone who could completely utilize her Quirk, was limited. Given the archetype she embodies and her status as a side character, her lack of growth ended up creating a character that wasn't meant to realize her potential.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.
My Hero Academia: Momo Yaoyorozu and how her potential went underutilized
Amidst the numerous My Hero Academia characters, Momo Yaoyorozu's utilization within the story is a reminder of the huge wasted opportunity, as the writer failed to give her any meaningful character growth. Although her Quirk gained enough insight and background details, allowing her to be more than someone simply reliant on her Quirk, the main issue with knowledge-based Quirks like hers is the writer's imagination.
Momo's ability to create non-living objects by understanding their molecular structure had the potential to make her one of the most proactive problem solvers within the series. Although her growing repository of knowledge did become apparent through the series' run, it was also limited by the amount of knowledge that the author could research.
Aside from the fact that Momo's Quirk is a modern-day equivalent of the "artificer/smith" character class from tabletop fantasy games, one overlooked aspect is that characters embodying these archetypes often break through the boundaries of their abilities. They become much more formidable simply because of the knowledge that they possess.
Aside from her rather powerful Quirk, few aspects of her character further make her journey rather frustrating. Among the numerous prospects present within the hero class, Momo Yaoyorozu was one of the few who got officially recommended to the course simply due to her "potential."
Alongside this, a few other characters, like Mei Hatsume, ended up being the character closest to what Momo could achieve. Momo's lack of development and creative use of her powers eventually became an example of the classic folly where the authors design a character too difficult to write.
Final thoughts
My Hero Academia ended with a total of 432 chapters, all of which are available for reading on platforms like Shueisha's MANGA Plus. Since a short after story is still possible for manga that have reached their conclusion, Horikoshi will likely reveal some material or additional data covering whether Yaoyorozu could realize her potential, especially after the events of the main story.
