My Hero Academia manga could end like Attack on Titan

The final saga of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia series is approaching its climax, as the latest chapter saw the students from Class 1-A of U.A. High join the battlefield to help Deku in his final battle against TomurAFO (Tomura Shigaraki's body with All For One's mind).

As the narrative draws to a close, fans are flooding social media with different theories about the possible ending of the series. However, the most unique one to date is a recent theory shared on X, which suggested that My Hero Academia may have a climactic ending similar to Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Explaining how My Hero Academia may have an ending similar to Attack on Titan

Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan is one of the most celebrated shonen animes of all time. The anime series reached its conclusion last year, which saw Eren Yeager sacrifice his life to unite humanity against him, thereby eradicating discrimination from the world, albeit temporarily.

Additionally, Eren's death brought the definitive end to the Titan shifting powers, as the characters were finally freed from the powers that had been more of a curse to them and the whole world.

While it would certainly be no easy task to match Attack on Titan in terms of storytelling and its climactic ending, a recent fan theory on X suggested that Kohei Horikoshi might give his magnum opus an ending similar to Hajime Isayama's masterpiece.

All For One as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

A user named @YasserMontasse5 on X recently shared a theory, where they suggested that instead of All For One, the final villain of My Hero Academia is actually the parasite who gave birth to Quirks.

The theory gained traction by referencing chapter 420 of the My Hero Academia manga, where Deku was seen visibly confused about the All For One they were facing currently. The reason behind his confusion stems from the fact that back at U.A. High, All For One once proudly boasted about his perfect fusion with Tomura Shigaraki.

As such, Deku was sure that damaging Tenko Shimura's spirit would break both of them, thereby causing All For One to get swallowed up. However, Deku could not believe that All For One was still standing in front of them, despite everything that had happened.

Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (image via Bones)

According to the user, the entity that Deku is confused about in this scene isn't Shigaraki or All For One, but rather a parasite who is disguising itself as the latter. The user continued that the first hint about the nature of the villain was its current appearance, which looks like a decomposing body, similar to how a parasite sucks the life out of its host.

The origins of the parasite could date back to the time when All For One and Yoichi Shigaraki were first born. The user supports this claim by referring to the parasite as a Giardia parasite, which takes the form of a cyst in its first stage. Before All For One's birth, his mother was seen with some kind of skin cyst forming all over her arm.

In the second stage, the parasite splits in two and prioritizes feeding itself. As per the user, this may be what made All For One keep feeding on his mother's life force even after her death. The user also pointed out how the two major events of the story occurred one after the other - shortly after rats ate All For One's mother's deceased body next to the river, Quirks started appearing all over the globe.

All For One and Yoichi Shigaraki as seen in My Hero Academia (image via Bones)

Another important fact is that the Giardia parasite is waterborne, which increases the probability of humans catching the virus after consuming the river water where the infected rats may have laid their waste. Following this, the virus quickly spread among humans and kept on spreading until it had impacted almost the entire world.

The virus referred to here might have resulted in the birth of superhuman abilities, which eventually got the name of Quirks. This theory is also supported by the fact that Kai Chisaki, aka Overhaul, believed that Quirks were nothing more than a mere sickness.

In My Hero Academia chapter 158, it was revealed that the reasoning behind Overhaul's beliefs was due to one theory, which stated that a previously undiscovered virus once spread all over the world through mice. Overhaul connected the dots and concluded that the virus referred to in the theory was the mysterious mutations that suddenly manifested in humans, aka the Quirks.

Thereby, if this theory does end up being true, it could lead to an ending similar to Attack on Titan, where the Quirks would be completely eradicated from the world after the parasite that is in control of Shigaraki's body disguised as All For One is exterminated as well.

In Attack on Titan, the Titan powers were erased from the world when Hallucigenia, which was the source of the Titan powers, was eradicated. Therefore, My Hero Academia may end up taking the same route as Attack on Titan if the said theory ends up being true, which would see the Quirks go extinct from the world for good.

That said, one should keep in mind that this theory is purely based on the interpretation of certain events in the story and is in no way a confirmation of future events of any sort.

