My Hero Academia has one more Rising chapter left, and it's not for Tomura Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 422 recently came out and was titled Izuku Midoriya: Rising. This refers to the main character giving his all to defeat All For One, and there is a good chance that another character could have a similar chapter in the near future. While a lot of people are expecting Tomura Shigaraki to have a pivotal role in the climax of the series, that role might fall into Tenko Shimura's hands.

Most My Hero Academia fans are already aware that Tenko Shimura is Shigaraki's real name, before he was manipulated by All For One as a child and turned into a ruthless evildoer. This is why it would make sense for his kid version to step up in the final battle.

It has been stated throughout the series that Shigaraki is a personality that Tenko created as a result of his trauma. After the revelation that All For One manipulated him, that personality could come back to haunt the villain.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining how Tenko Shimura could get his own Rising moment in the My Hero Academia manga

Tenko Shimura in the anime (Image via Bones).

This theory suggests that Tenko Shimura could play a role in the final battle as he attempts to take control of his body, with All For One struggling to keep up with different attacks from multiple fronts. That could make sense as Tenko would remove the Tomura Shigaraki persona as he discovered that All For One set up everything in his life to become his servant.

Furthermore, this also could have another angle, and that is Tenko recovering control of his body once All For One is defeated. He has been given a lot of focus during the final scenes in the vestige world, thus suggesting, as per All For One's own words once he took over his body, that there was still a little bit of Tenko within him.

If the vestige of his grandmother, Nana Shimura, is confirmed to still be alive, there could be the possibility of one final moment between them. This could lead Tenko to become a hero. That could be the resolution of his character and fitting with the "Rising" motif of the series.

The legacy of Tenko Shimura/Tomura Shigaraki in the series

All For One planned all of Shigaraki's life (Image via Bones).

The legacy of Tomura Shigaraki in the My Hero Academia series is bound to be fairly controversial by the end of the story. His character was developed to become the next evil overlord in the series and develop his own sense of agency. However, author Kohei Horikoshi ultimately decided for him to be manipulated by All For One all this time.

It has been long theorized by the fandom that Shigaraki is going to get a redemption arc and there is a good chance that is going to happen in the coming chapters, especially considering All For One's comments in chapter 418 of the manga. Therefore, it is going to be a divisive conclusion for a character who was teased to be the main antagonist of the series but ended up taking another direction.

Final thoughts

The My Hero Academia manga could give Tenko Shimura a moment to shine in the coming chapters, coming to terms with his desire to be a hero and also help defeat All For One. However, this is mere fan speculation at the moment.

