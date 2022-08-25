Naruto: 10 popular One Piece characters Sasuke could destroy single-handedly

Power scaling in some of the more popular shounen anime like One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and Dragon Ball, can oftentimes reach such astronomical heights that standard yardsticks are no longer enough to measure them.

However, this enormity of scale is perhaps exactly why the anime community loves pitting characters from the universe of one series against those from another, so that they can estimate the different power scaling measures that each of the shows employs.

In keeping with that, the One Piece and Naruto communities often find themselves arguing about which anime universe is more powerful, and debating over whether Chakra is indeed superior to Haki.

Here, we will look to tackle where Sasuke lies in the anime power scaling world and the popular One Piece characters that he will be able to deal with, single-handedly.

Usopp, Brook, Nami, and more: Popular One Piece characters that Naruto’s Sasuke can destroy in seconds

1) Usopp

Usopp will lose to Naruto's Sasuke (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Usopp is often considered to be one of the weakest characters in the One Piece Straw Hat line-up. While he did grow exponentially throughout the course of the series and during the 2-year time skip, he is still not as powerful as some of the other heavyweights that the anime has to offer.

Although Usopp has cunning, quick wit, and guile on this side, it’s highly unlikely that he will be able to deal with Sasuke and his awakened Sharingan attacks.

It is also likely that in a fight between the two, Sasuke might not rely on his Sharingan at all, and will look to take Usopp on with just basic Taijutsus coupled with occasional reliance on his Chidori and other thunder attacks.

While Usopp’s quick wit might allow him to survive the encounter for a considerable amount of time, Naruto’s Sasuke can just look to one-shot him if things get serious, and therefore destroy Usopp in the blink of an eye.

2) Chopper

Chopper will lose to Naruto's Sasuke (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Despite having better combat stats than Usopp, Chopper too is unlikely to win a bout against Sasuke, and consequently won't be able to hold his own ground for long. However, if Sasuke only choses to rely on his Taijutsu, it is likely that Chopper might stand a chance to survive longer in the clash.

Chopper's Rumble balls allow him to have a great deal of versatility during a fight, with some Ball Point abilities even granting him incredible combat stats, defence, and other abilities - which might pose a problem for Sasuke if he only uses his taijutsu.

However, should the Naruto Uchiha decide to put some effort and use his chakra even for a bit, then the fight can be expected to be over in an instant. Furthermore, a Chidori combined with something like a Lightning Flash Blade creation, will make quick work of the One Piece reindeer.

3) Nami

Nami will lose to Naruto's Sasuke (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Nami is another expected name on the list, given that she is also an incredibly popular One Piece character whom Naruto’s Sasuke will be able to beat without breaking much of a sweat if he uses hisTaijutsu.

The Straw Hat navigator might have the power to produce rain, thunder, and lightning, but none of that will be enough to faze Sasuke owing to his ability to manipulate lightning at will.

Since Nami fights a lot like Usopp and relies heavily on the wit and environment around, it might allow her to use her wit and prevent Sasuke from dealing the killing blow right away.

However, in a serious clash, the Uchiha might even look to tow with Nami by employing his Rinnegan and Sharingan to put her in an everlasting Genjutsu.

4) Nico Robin

Robin will lose to Naruto's Sasuke (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Another very expected addition to the list is Nico Robin who too apart from her Devil Fruit powers doens’t boast much combat stats which she might be able to use in an actual fight.

Her Hana Hana No Mi will be able to sprout hands and limbs to impede Sasuke’s advances, but it will not be enough to completely stop him. He will be able to cut through Robin’s Devil fruit powers and instantly land a killing blow if he so chooses.

Reliance on his Sharingan will also not be required during this encounter, and Taijutsu is probably all that Sasuke will need for the fight. With his incredible speed, the Naruto Uchiha will be able to close the distance between him and Robin and take her out as soon as the fight begins.

5) Franky

Franky will lose to Naruto's Sasuke (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

While an incredibly powerful Cyborg in the One Piece universe, Franky will not likely be able to come out of the Sasuke encounter with any of his screws and wires intact.

Although it is true that a direct hit from Franky's attacks will damage Sasuke to a great extent, the Cyborg's combat style is rather slow, which significantly reduces the chances of Sasuke being hit by him since he is one of the fastest shinobis in the Naruto universe.

With his mastery of the Lightning form chakra manipulation, Sasuke will be on franky even before the latter can say “Coup De Burst”.

While Franky’s armored body might be problematic for Sasuke’s Taijutsu to penetrate through, the Uchiha can still rely on his sword and other forms of attacks and chakra manipulation to take down the Cyborg.

Something like the Great Fireball Technique will also prove extremely handy in knocking Franky out.

6) Brook

Brook will lose to Naruto's Sasuke (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Brook is by far one of the best swordsmen in the One Piece universe. While he is not anywhere close to being as powerful as someone like Zoro or Mihawk, he can still hold his own in a fight against a Yonko, if he so chooses. However, Brooke is not too powerful, and can be defeated by almost every heavyweight in his own universe.

Hence, it’s very likely that his encounter with Sasuke will end in his second death, since no matter how fast or proficient Brook is with his sword, he will not be able to match Sasuke's skills.

Sasuke is a master swordsman himself in his universe, and while he approaches fights with a very unorthodox style, he is still very powerful even when he is not imbueing his weapon with chakra.

His speed and jutsus will be more than enough to defeat Brook even if the Straw Hat throws everything at him.

7) Sanji

Sanji will lose to Naruto's Sasuke (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

The Straw Hat cook is the next entry on this list. While the youngest sibling of the Vinsmoke family is a very potent combatant, he is still considered by many to be the third strongest member of the Straw Hat pirates.

Taijustsu wise, it’s likely that Sanji and Naruto’s Sasuke will be evenly matched. Sanji excels at his footwork and this, when paired with his Germa armor, can prove to be a challenge to Sasuke, atleast when it comes to the Uchiha’s Taijutsu skills.

However, Sasuke has other tricks up his sleeve, the most potent one being that of a Genjutsu, using which he will be able to trap in Sanji in an everlasting illusion featuring him in an island surrounded by attrative females.

Sanji’s weakness for attractive women in One Piece has often been his fatal flaw, and Saskue can easily exploit that to turn the fight in his favor.

8) Trafalgar D. Water Law

Trafalgar will lose to Naruto's Sasuke (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Another popular character that Sasuke will not have any issues dealing with is Trafalgar Law. A representative of the worst generation who was instrumental in the Wano ac, showed just how powerful and reliable he can be when the going gets tough.

His Ope Ope No Mi allows him to manipulate space at will, and to get used to how his abilities work and what he is going to do next is quite tricky. The Devil Fruit power might give Sasuke some trouble at first, but the Naruto character’s keen intellect and adaptability will allow him to figure Law out in no time.

Law might use his ability to keep Sasuke at arm's length while barraging him with attacks, but using the Ope Ope No Mi requires a great deal of stamina, and Law will not be able to keep it up for long.

Sasuke will eventually out-sustain him, and consequently be able to finish him with one blow.

9) Eustass Kid

Kid will lose to Naruto's Sasuke (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

The next crew caption on the list from the worst generation, Eustass Kid might have been a force to reckon with during the Wano Arc, but it’s not likely that he will be able to beat Sasuke in a full-on brawl.

Kid brings a lot of destructive damage to the table, but it pales in comparison to the number of one-shotting abilities that Sasuke will be able to master in the blink of an eye.

His Susanoo is one of his biggest shields and offensive techniques, and with this Sharingan power not only will he be able to defend against Kid’s damage, but even take him down during the encounter.

While Naruto’s Sasuke will be victorious against Kid, it is possible that the latter might last longer than the other names on the list.

10) Jinbe

Jinbe will lose to Naruto's Sasuke (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

The most recent addition to the Straw Hat crew, Jinbe can also be defeated by Naruto’s Sasuke in a matter of minutes.

While fish-man martial arts can help Jinbei counter Sasuke’s Taijutsu, but for all the other techniques that the Uchiha has up his sleeve, it will be very difficult for Jinbei to withstand him for long, let alone beat him.

Sasuke will be able to single-handedly take out Jinbe with a few techniques like Chidori and even Fireballs.

Sharingan and Rinnengan will also not be required for the fight, and Jinbei will be taken down almost instantly.

