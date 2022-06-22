Every Straw Hat in One Piece, ranked by their maturity

The Straw Hats have a motley crew in One Piece, ranging from manchildren to mature adults. Some Straw Hats Pirates would carry a sophisticated conversation, while others would laugh at fart jokes.

Here's a look at their maturity levels, starting with the lowest. There won't be any One Piece spoilers from the Wano Country arc, so this article will only list the Straw Hat Pirates right before the Onigashima Raid.

The maturity levels of the Straw Hat pirates vary on One Piece

10) Monkey D. Luffy

With a constant thirst for adventure, Luffy will always be a child at heart. He doesn't mind if he makes himself look foolish. The future Pirate King only cares about doing whatever he wants. For better or worse, he also doesn't have any filters in the One Piece series.

If there is something on his mind, he will say it whether anyone likes it or not. The Straw Hat is a simple-minded fellow who often asks people if they can poop.

Of course, One Piece fans wouldn't have it any other way. Luffy is an excellent source of comedy with his lack of maturity.

9) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji might seem like a gentleman with a refined taste in women and wine. However, he is also the most notable pervert in the One Piece series.

Attractive women are all it takes for heart-shaped eyes to pop out of his head. Sanji might even get a nosebleed for all his troubles. It's only gotten worse since the One Piece timeskip, since he hasn't been around women in years.

Sanji believes himself to be a fairytale prince, but his lecherous personality ruins that image. It's no surprise that Nami is annoyed by his very antics.

8) Brook

Like Sanji before him, Brook is a pervert with love for panties. He never misses a chance to ask women some very lewd questions. Although he carries himself like a respectable gentleman, Brook can also be very immature sometimes. Now and then, he will make belching and farting noises for everybody to hear.

Nonetheless, he can also be very polite with his formal speech. Brook can be cultivated when he needs to be.

7) Usopp

A professional liar never lets reality get in the way of fictional tales. Like a kid in a playground, Usopp is the master of telling ridiculous stories. This is to compensate for his deeply rooted insecurities.

One Piece fans already know that he suffers from emotional stress, which often clouds his judgement. This is what led to him fighting Luffy during the Water 7 arc, simply because he didn't want to replace the Going Merry ship.

To his credit, Usopp did undergo some character development over the time skip. He's still a coward, but he is also willing to fight alongside his friends. Usopp has matured quite a bit since the early days.

6) Tony Tony Chopper

Chopper is the youngest Straw Hat at 17 years old. Despite being a teenager, his naivete closely resembles a small child. He didn't spend that much time with humans growing up, so he doesn't know any better.

He can also be very passionate at times and is prone to emotional outbursts. With that said, he has definitely matured since the two-year timeskip.

One Piece fans still love Chopper for his caring nature and love for his fellow Straw Hats. Of course, he is more than willing to smack them around if that means shaping them up.

5) Franky

Franky might not seem mature at first glance. He's a flashy robot who loves naming his special moves, like a Saturday morning cartoon that came to life. Franky also completely disregards the rules set by society.

However, after his dealings with Spandam and the World Government, he understands what it's like to be unfairly discriminated against. Franky is very good at making very unlikely friends, even with his potential foes.

He strongly embodies the central theme of the One Piece series. Nobody should be made fun of for being themselves. Franky will always look out for his crew members in that regard. That's why he takes his job as a shipwright very seriously.

4) Nami

In a way, Nami is like a caretaking mother for the Straw Hat crew. She's always concerned for their safety. Nami has every right to be, considering how many dangerous threats lurk in the One Piece series. Of course, she is more than willing to protect them in their time of need.

Anytime a crewmate falls out of line, she usually sets them straight. Nami would often scold them in the process. This was most apparent before the time skip, although she mellowed out a bit since then.

Nami might bicker with the crew from time to time, but she only looks out for their best interests.

3) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro doesn't have time for anyone's nonsense. This powerful swordsman is very serious about his life's work since he wants to surpass Dracule Mihawk. This is no easy task, which is why he carries a solemn disposition. Zoro mostly focuses on his training, so he rarely fools around with his crewmates.

Of course, Zoro doesn't act like this all the time. He would never give up the chance to insult Sanji in some way.

Zoro is brutally honest and will reprimand his crew if they don't act appropriately. He even told Luffy that he wouldn't follow a leader who didn't command respect from his subordinates. Zoro sets very high expectations for himself and the others around him.

2) Nico Robin

Nico Robin used to be a very cold and distant person. She grew up a wanted criminal by the World Government. However, by spending more time with the Straw Hats, she finally let her guard down around them.

For the most part, Robin is among the more serious characters in the One Piece series. It's a rare sight whenever she acts comically in any way. With that said, she is very patient with her crew's wild behavior.

Robin is also like a motherly figure around children. She's very good at dealing with characters like Chopper.

1) Jinbe

Jinbe is almost like the father Luffy never had in One Piece. A mutual respect for each other defines their relationship.

After Luffy's breakdown over Ace's death, Jinbei had the patience to deal with his self-pitying. Ultimately, he reminded Luffy that he still had other friends to protect. Jinbe is a wise person with several years of life experience. He always knows the right words to say to someone.

Jinbe might seem very strict and severe, but even he can't help but laugh at Luffy's goofier antics. For that reason, he is the perfect straight man in the Straw Hat crew dynamic.

