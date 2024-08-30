My Dress-Up Darling live-action confirmed for October 2024 premiere

On Friday, August 30, 2024, MBS announced the production of My Dress-Up Darling live-action drama series. The drama series will premiere on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, on the Dramaism programming block on MBS. Riko Nagase and Kota Nomura will star as Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo.

My Dress-Up Darling, written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda, is a Japanese manga that began serialization in Square Enix's Young Gangan in January 2018. The manga has been compiled in 13 volumes as of May 2024 and has exceeded 11 million copies in sales. The manga also received an anime adaptation by CloverWorks, with a second season currently in production.

On Friday, August 30, 2024, Japanese television broadcaster MBS opened a new webpage under its official website to announce the production of My Dress-Up Darling live-action drama series based on Shinichi Fukuda's manga series.

My Dress-Up Darling live-action drama will premiere on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 12:59 AM JST, in the Dramaism programming block on MBS and TBS.

Riko Nagase and Kota Nomura are set to star as Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo. Riko Nagase previously appeared in Child of Kamiari Month and Insomniacs After School live-action. Meanwhile, Kota Nomura previously appeared in My Girlfriend's Child live-action, Perfect Propose, and Shin Shinchō Kōki ~ Classmate wa Sengoku Bujо̄.

Riko Nagase (Marin Kitagawa) and Kota Nomura (Wakana Gojo) (Image via Kyōdō Television)

Upon being cast as Marin Kitagawa, Riko Nagase expressed how she wanted to stand up to the director's expectations in carefully depicting how two people who are seemingly opposites, have some similarities through cosplay. As for Kota Nomura, he wished to make My Dress-Up Darling live-action drama a success.

Koji Shintoku is directing the My Dress-Up Darling live-action drama. He previously worked in Honey Lemon Soda, Honey So Sweet, and Peach Girl live-action. Satoko Okazaki is writing the script. He previously worked in Tiger & Bunny, Laughing Under the Clouds, and Waiting for Spring live-action. Kyōdō Television is producing the project.

What is My Dress-Up Darling about?

Wakana Gojo as seen in My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling is a romantic comedy story featuring Wakana Gojo, a high school boy fascinated by Hina dolls, and Marin Kitagawa, a gal and nerdy heroine.

Wakana Gojo spent his days perfecting the art of making Hina dolls, hoping to one day reach his grandfather's level of expertise. While he was good at it, he kept his unique hobby a secret because he was certain he would be ridiculed for it.

Marin Kitagawa as seen in My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

That's when he crossed paths with Marin Kitagawa, a beautiful gal from his class, whose confidence was the complete opposite of Gojo's meekness. In normal circumstances, it would have made no sense for the two to become close. However, the unimaginable happened after Kitagawa learned about Gojo's prowess with a sewing machine.

That's when she confessed her hobby of cosplaying. She wanted help with her costumes and enlisted Gojo's help. As the two start working together on one cosplay after another, they start growing close.

