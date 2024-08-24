Nobara's comeback all but confirmed Gojo's return in Jujutsu Kaisen, and the hint is in the same MV

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267's alleged spoilers revealed Nobara's return, which was previously deemed a convoluted theory within the fandom. Although the actual specifications behind Nobara's return aren't revealed, the sheer absurdity of the situation has led many fans to theorize Gojo's return.

The Jujutsu Kaisen MV, Avant by Eve, which was released on YouTube in November 2023, has become a huge fuel source for these theories. The MV's imagery previously confirmed Nobara's involvement with Sukuna and it became true in the manga almost a year later.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Rika will be the one to bring back Gojo

Gojo as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Avant MV has fueled numerous Jujutsu Kaisen return and revival theories since its release on November 23, 2023. It came out during the time when Kenjaku vs. Takaba was still ongoing. Although much of the imagery in the MV was a callback to Eve’s previous music videos, several scenes related to the single finger and nails sparked theories about Nobara's return.

This theory was confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267, where Nobara returned to use her technique on the only Sukuna finger left with the sorcerers. The Jujutsu Kaisen "Avant" MV also included imagery of Sukuna’s domain being punched through by someone, which foreshadowed Yuji using his soul-shaking punches to damage Sukuna and bring him down to his current state in the manga.

While not all the imagery can be tied to existing theories, certain signs, such as Panda, Yuta’s ring, and the “eye” that blooms from the ring, have been interpreted into a theory.

Gojo’s Six Eyes are one of the most unique concepts introduced in the manga, established as a natural phenomenon that appears alongside a Gojo clan member whenever Tengen is in danger.

Gojo's six eyes as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Six Eyes are a crucial part of Gojo’s “body” and are objects of incredible power and value. The theory of Gojo sacrificing one of his eyes to return from the dead has circulated in the fandom since his death in chapter 235. Since then, nearly every image or illustration related to Gojo has depicted him with one eye closed, leading many fans to believe that Gege has been foreshadowing his return for a long time.

The Eve music video depicted a pair of “eyes” being sliced through the middle, followed by an image of only one eye being stained, further reinforcing the theory of Gojo returning after sacrificing his Six Eyes.

Some fans argue that this imagery does not indicate Gojo’s revival when considered as a whole. However, the imagery related to Panda amidst a ritual-like fire, along with the fact that Gakuganji currently knows how to create cursed corpses, suggests that Gakuganji might be attempting to recreate Gojo as a cursed doll.

Gakuganji as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Although the chances of Gakuganji doing this are low, a single panel of Rika holding Yuta’s lifeless and “hollow” body in chapter 262 hints that Rika might play a significant role in Gojo’s return. The various images of hands circling a ring and later circling Rika’s manifestation in the MV signify Yuta’s connection with Rika and their love for each other.

It is possible that Rika might use the rest of her cursed energy pool to heal and “revive” Yuta’s empty body.

The method by which Yuta switched to Gojo’s body and whether Gojo’s brain is still intact has not been revealed, but it is almost certain that Gojo’s brain is currently inside Yuta’s body.

Rika might use her near-unlimited cursed energy pool to revive and heal Yuta’s body, which contains Gojo’s brain, and ultimately bring back Gojo’s consciousness into Yuta’s hollow husk.

This would also tie up the potential plot point of Rika becoming more involved in the fight, as hinted at in chapter 262, where she had fully manifested while holding Yuta’s body. Coincidentally, Yuta's hollow body was also depicted with blood trickling down on one of his eyes.

Final thoughts

Nobara as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara returning from the dead to launch an attack on Sukuna was previously considered an utterly impossible scenario within the fandom, but this notion was soon dispelled by the alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267.

With the series set to conclude within the next five chapters, it’s possible that Gege will introduce several major plot twists, including Gojo's actual return, in the upcoming chapters.

